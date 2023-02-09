Photo: Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 18, Flo Rida won an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius, an energy drink company. The colossal earnings were a result of the business owing the “Low” hitmaker back pay from a 2014 endorsement deal.

In an article published by TMZ on Tuesday (Feb. 7), the outlet caught up with Flo Rida and asked how he plans to spend the hefty sum. After the reporter congratulated him on the victory, he asked the “Club Can’t Handle Me” artist if he would give up music now that his bank account has some extra cushion. The 43-year-old informed the reporter that he didn’t need the lawsuit earnings to be able to take a break from making hits. “No, I promise, before this with my music alone, it was like… I could just retire, you know what I’m saying? But now [I’m] more so happy about the philanthropic things that I could do,” Flo Rida shared.

Continuing the conversation, the Carol City native mentioned his Big Dreams For Kids charity and said his youth football league has “over 10,000 kids” involved. Flo Rida added that he’d even taken some of the children from his charities to Los Angeles with him and let them meet Snoop Dogg and said those are the types of things that excite him, not the money. Although Flo Rida has not released an album since Wild Ones in 2012, that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves. “I get two-for-one traveling to the most beautiful places in the world. I’ll go and do shows, but I’ll stay there and enjoy myself. So now, it’s just like the thing about generational wealth and how I can just open doors for other people,” he said during the interview.

Closing arguments in the January court case revealed Flo Rida was originally promised part ownership of Celsius. “One percent of the company, that is what he was supposed to get. Their vision [they] intended happened. This was a big risk for him… He had to give up deals with mature companies worth a lot more money,” documents read. Outside of the courthouse, the rapper shared, “It’s about my passion. It’s about my team. It’s about my dedication. It’s about something that I started years ago and just to see it come full-fledged like this, I hate for it to be this way. But… health is wealth more than anything.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

Ellen DeGeneres foundation pays tribute to tWitch: "He will be forever remembered"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Flo Rida
News
Pop
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

Ellen DeGeneres foundation pays tribute to tWitch: "He will be forever remembered"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More