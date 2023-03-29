Photo: Screenshot from Mookie Mook and Big Scarr’s “NEVER SETTLE” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

On Friday (March 24), rising Philadelphia talent Mookie Mook blessed the masses with a new single titled “NEVER SETTLE,” which features late rapper Big Scarr. The creeping, bass-heavy production is perfect for the song’s boastful chorus about collecting wins and remaining above the opposition.

“Get that money, ain’t stopping, you not on my level, I got it lit up, yea, I’m poppin’, I’m better, you know she gon’ do anything that I tell her, you know she gon’ stay at the spot if I let her, keep it real for a while, I’ve been givin’ out pressure, you know that I do this street s**t wit’ no effort, put on for the city, they say that I’m special, it’s body for body, we can’t ever settle…”

Courtesy of Turbo comes a matching visual for “NEVER SETTLE” that brings viewers to the City of Brotherly Love, where Scarr attempts to wake Mook up for the day. Things get lit from there, as the two can be seen partying in a high-rise, riding around the city with a few beautiful women, turning up at a club, and much more. Seeing Scarr during better times definitely makes this clip bittersweet — the Memphis star tragically passed away in December of 2022.

Mookie Mook has been staying busy over the past couple of years, keeping his fans fed with quality cuts like “Up Like This,” “Trap Back” with Omelly, “Roster” with Renni Rucci, “Break The Bank” with Bandhunta Izzy, and “Na Na.” Back in February, he liberated a video for “Bundles,” another booming effort that showcases his instinctive rap flow.

“I’m serving these bundles, these b**ches got bundles, if you try to f**k her, you payin’ a double, she got a lil’ bubble, she bad like a devil…”

Press play on “NEVER SETTLE” below.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets vulnerable in new "In Pieces" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new "Don't Text Don't Call" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new "Preach" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023
