On Friday (March 24), rising Philadelphia talent Mookie Mook blessed the masses with a new single titled “NEVER SETTLE,” which features late rapper Big Scarr. The creeping, bass-heavy production is perfect for the song’s boastful chorus about collecting wins and remaining above the opposition.

“Get that money, ain’t stopping, you not on my level, I got it lit up, yea, I’m poppin’, I’m better, you know she gon’ do anything that I tell her, you know she gon’ stay at the spot if I let her, keep it real for a while, I’ve been givin’ out pressure, you know that I do this street s**t wit’ no effort, put on for the city, they say that I’m special, it’s body for body, we can’t ever settle…”

Courtesy of Turbo comes a matching visual for “NEVER SETTLE” that brings viewers to the City of Brotherly Love, where Scarr attempts to wake Mook up for the day. Things get lit from there, as the two can be seen partying in a high-rise, riding around the city with a few beautiful women, turning up at a club, and much more. Seeing Scarr during better times definitely makes this clip bittersweet — the Memphis star tragically passed away in December of 2022.

Mookie Mook has been staying busy over the past couple of years, keeping his fans fed with quality cuts like “Up Like This,” “Trap Back” with Omelly, “Roster” with Renni Rucci, “Break The Bank” with Bandhunta Izzy, and “Na Na.” Back in February, he liberated a video for “Bundles,” another booming effort that showcases his instinctive rap flow.

“I’m serving these bundles, these b**ches got bundles, if you try to f**k her, you payin’ a double, she got a lil’ bubble, she bad like a devil…”

Press play on “NEVER SETTLE” below.