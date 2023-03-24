Next Friday (March 31), Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. So far, fans have been able to indulge in singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” the latter of which sees a guest feature from Chris Brown. The songstress also revealed the official tracklist earlier this week, confirming appearances from Missy Elliott and Future.

The Georgia-born talent returns today (March 24) to treat fans with another taste of the project, this time with a brand new single titled “Body Do.” The record is co-produced by 2300 alongside Chlöe herself and addresses the deep feelings of doubt when you’re in a relationship with someone you don’t trust:

“I deserve better, but I want the feeling I know, yeah, I know better/ You know I can’t trust you, as far as I can throw you, but I’ma trust what that body do (Ah-ah-ah-ah)/ Yeah, I’ma trust what that body do, yeah, I could never ever love you, ’cause I could never evеr trust you/ But I’ma trust what that body do, ’cause I can see what that body do, what that body do”

In related news, Chlöe recently announced she will be heading out on her “The In Pieces Tour” across North America. It kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and will hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 3 in Los Angeles.

Over the course of the last two years, the Grammy-nominated songstress has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “For The Night,” “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” “Freak Like Me, and “Have Mercy.” Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe Bailey’s brand new “Body Do” single down below.