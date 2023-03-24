Photo: Michael Tran / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Next Friday (March 31), Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. So far, fans have been able to indulge in singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” the latter of which sees a guest feature from Chris Brown. The songstress also revealed the official tracklist earlier this week, confirming appearances from Missy Elliott and Future.

The Georgia-born talent returns today (March 24) to treat fans with another taste of the project, this time with a brand new single titled “Body Do.” The record is co-produced by 2300 alongside Chlöe herself and addresses the deep feelings of doubt when you’re in a relationship with someone you don’t trust:

“I deserve better, but I want the feeling I know, yeah, I know better/ You know I can’t trust you, as far as I can throw you, but I’ma trust what that body do (Ah-ah-ah-ah)/ Yeah, I’ma trust what that body do, yeah, I could never ever love you, ’cause I could never evеr trust you/ But I’ma trust what that body do, ’cause I can see what that body do, what that body do”

In related news, Chlöe recently announced she will be heading out on her “The In Pieces Tour” across North America. It kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and will hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 3 in Los Angeles.

Over the course of the last two years, the Grammy-nominated songstress has treated fans with a slew of strong offerings like “For The Night,” “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” “Freak Like Me, and “Have Mercy.” Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s Ungodly Hour, her second album with her sister Halle. That 13-track project boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe Bailey’s brand new “Body Do” single down below.

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Victoria Monét and Lucky Daye bring the "Smoke" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

NLE Choppa taps Lil Wayne for new "Ain't Gonna Answer" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: "I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Halle Bailey keeps it simple in Gucci campaign debut

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Chlöe Bailey gives fans an early gift ahead of 'In Pieces' album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Bryson Tiller fans erupt on Twitter after his presale tour ticket sell out

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023
