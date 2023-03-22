Photo: Screenshot from Dyson Alexander’s “Wayback” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander has been on an absolute tear, delivering his special brand of melodic cuts  including “Pressure,” “Too Yxng” with Eastman and Louie Bagz, “Mona Lisa,” “Aura,” “My Mind,” and “Backbone” with BRS Kash to his exponentially growing fanbase over the past couple of years. Earlier this month, he even introduced his latest visual for “Wayback,” a piano-driven effort that sees the DMV star spitting game about a special someone.

“I ain’t trippin’, I can hit that b**ch but I ain’t want her, she know me from round the way, I been the same one, ‘Is he from PG or VA?’ I just tell her ‘it ain’t nun’,’ I drop a bag and double back in just to cop the same one, I drop them h**s on some sucka’ s**t, ain’t no other b**ch, she know me from all my n**gas that, I been running wit’, I don’t even mean to call her b**ch, but I love the b**ch…”

The accompanying clip for “Wayback” comes courtesy of  MotiVisual and shows Alexander hosting his significant other during the late year holiday season. Viewers can see the “Locked and Loaded” artist spending some quality time with his love interest in a lavish residence. At one point, he even gifts her a new car — a gesture that’s sure to be reciprocated.

Via press release, Alexander explained the meaning behind the Zee Dolla-produced effort. “‘Wayback’ is one of those songs I feel is relatable on so many levels, because it’s about indirectly running from love, which a lot of people in my generation do for various reasons and in different ways,” he said. “If you listen closely throughout the record, I touch on that thought process from my perspective.”

Press play on Dyson Alexander‘s “Wayback” video below.

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Bryson Tiller fans erupt on Twitter after his presale tour ticket sell out

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Tour Tales | Travis Colbert has captured moments with Chris Brown that have changed people’s lives

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023
