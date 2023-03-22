Dyson Alexander has been on an absolute tear, delivering his special brand of melodic cuts including “Pressure,” “Too Yxng” with Eastman and Louie Bagz, “Mona Lisa,” “Aura,” “My Mind,” and “Backbone” with BRS Kash to his exponentially growing fanbase over the past couple of years. Earlier this month, he even introduced his latest visual for “Wayback,” a piano-driven effort that sees the DMV star spitting game about a special someone.

“I ain’t trippin’, I can hit that b**ch but I ain’t want her, she know me from round the way, I been the same one, ‘Is he from PG or VA?’ I just tell her ‘it ain’t nun’,’ I drop a bag and double back in just to cop the same one, I drop them h**s on some sucka’ s**t, ain’t no other b**ch, she know me from all my n**gas that, I been running wit’, I don’t even mean to call her b**ch, but I love the b**ch…”

The accompanying clip for “Wayback” comes courtesy of MotiVisual and shows Alexander hosting his significant other during the late year holiday season. Viewers can see the “Locked and Loaded” artist spending some quality time with his love interest in a lavish residence. At one point, he even gifts her a new car — a gesture that’s sure to be reciprocated.

Via press release, Alexander explained the meaning behind the Zee Dolla-produced effort. “‘Wayback’ is one of those songs I feel is relatable on so many levels, because it’s about indirectly running from love, which a lot of people in my generation do for various reasons and in different ways,” he said. “If you listen closely throughout the record, I touch on that thought process from my perspective.”

Press play on Dyson Alexander‘s “Wayback” video below.