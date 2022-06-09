By Jon Powell
  /  06.09.2022

2021 has seen Dyson Alexander staying consistent with a string of well-received singles, including “Pressure,” “Too Yxng” with Louie Bagz and Eastman, “Mona Lisa,” and “Aura.” Back in March, the DMV rising star made his first official entry into the current year with “Locked and Loaded,” a collaboration alongside fellow hometown hero Black Fortune. Produced by Shermon Luster and Tyler Jasper, the melodic cut serves as an ode to the artists’ respective love interests:

Yea that’s my ride or die, no lie, my shorty really chosen, fuck all that talkin’ tough lil’ baby, yea, you gotta show me, swear I won’t stop for nothin’ baby, yea, just put it on me, and she don’t never trip for nothin’, we be locked and loaded…

Courtesy of Sarafis Midas and Brickdam Clubhouse comes a matching visual for “Locked and Loaded” that keeps things simple with Alexander and his Maryland counterpart in a fly location with a bevy of beauties throughout. One room sees Alexander in more of a laid-back vibe with an old television set, while another sees the artists surrounded by color-changing lights.

Since the release of “Locked and Loaded,” fans have also been blessed with high quality music videos for “Confused” and — just this week — “Backbone,” an HBG-backed offering that continues his penchant for love-infused vibes. As with the aforementioned, the Terrius Mykel and New Order-directed clip largely keeps the music as the center focus, with Alexander providing the majority of his harmonies in a single room as a beautiful woman flanks him nearby:

“If I tell you how I feel, you know I ain’t lying, if I’m lying then I’m flying, if you down I’ll ride, I ain’t tellin’ no lies…”

Press play on Dyson Alexander and Black Fortune’s “Locked and Loaded,” as well as the visuals for “Confused” and “Backbone,” below.

