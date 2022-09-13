Yesterday (Sept. 12), BRS Kash returned to share his latest single “Team Player” and tapped in with Lil Poppa and Morray for assists. The accompanying video is directed by Jefferey “J-Squared” Jackson and sees the three rappers come together at a high school to reflect on some memories about their respective come-up journeys. On the track, Kash opens up with his hook about loyalty:

How you ‘posed to be my dawg but end up crossin’ me? When I made the sacrifice, yeah, so we all can eat/ I always been a team player, team player, comin’ up we was some dream chasers, money made hater/ We show them n***as love, you turn to victim, turn around, I swear I miss him/ Lost my brother to the struggle, won’t forget him, I always been a team player, team player

BRS Kash’s last body of work was 2021’s Kash Only. The 12-track project served as his debut mixtape and featured collaborations with DaBaby, City Girls, and Latto as well as his viral, Platinum-selling single, “Throat Baby (Go Baby).”

Morray also dropped off his debut project Street Sermons back in 2021, which was a 13-song offering that boasted viral hits like “Trenches,” “Big Decisions,” and “Quicksand,” the last of which earned Morray a Gold plaque. Since then, he has also provided standout features on songs like J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e,” MO3’s “In My Blood,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Hands Up,” and Derez De’Shon’s “All Them Days.” In April, Lil Poppa released the third installment of his Under Investigation series. That body of work included appearances from Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and JDot Breezy and was preceded by singles like “H Spot.”

Be sure to press play on BRS Kash’s brand new “Team Player” music video featuring Lil Poppa and Morray down below.