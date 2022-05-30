BRS Kash returns this week with a brand new single, “New Money.” So far this year, he has dropped off two singles, “Let Me In” and “RBS (Rich Bish Shit),” his follow-ups to his Kash Only project from 2021. He brought forth the new track with a fun visualizer showing people performing the song karaoke style with his two singing partners as they delivered the braggadocious lyrics:

Wake up and get some new money (Wake up and get some new) sit back relax/ Kick up my feet (Kick up my feet) take off my shoes then count up them racks (Count up them racks)/ Rolling up flavor, just got a new pack (Pack) in love with designer, that drip on my back (Ooh-wee)/ Ain’t chasing no bitch, I ain’t tryna get laid (Uh-huh) I’m chasing that money, I’m tryna get paid

Ain’t feeling your spirit, you need to go save, she owe me some money, my heart full of rage/ These n***as be doing the most (Doing the most) so I had to sit back (I had to sit back)/ My enemy way too close had to load up the MAC (Had to load up the MAC, brr)/ I just be chilling, went on the low (Facts) I seen a million before twenty-four

The new single follows previous offerings like “Spend It,” “I’m Hot” and “Oh No,” the latter song originally being featured in the trailer for Madden 22, and is exclusive to the Madden 22 Soundtrack. “Oh No” was the first release from Kash since his debut mixtape Kash Only. The 12-track project features collaborations with DaBaby, City Girls, and Mulatto as well as the viral, Platinum-selling single, “Throat Baby (Go Baby),” which helped turn the Atlanta rapper into a rising star.

Be sure to press play on BRS Kash’s brand new “New Money” single.