BR Kash returns this week with a brand new single, “Let Me In.” So far this year, he has dropped off one other offering prior to this titled “RBS (Rich Bish Shit),” his follow-up to his Kash Only project from 2021. He brought forth the new track with a fun visualizer showing him performing the song karaoke style with his two singing partners as they delivered the raunchy lyrics:

The way you bust it on that pole I just might trick on your ass pussy fallin’ out them panties, got some dick for your ass/ Bust the rose bottle open, let it sit on your ass/ I’mma drink it out the bottle, ain’t no need for no glass/ Oh you dancin’ you get nasty like a pro huh make it jiggle, make it clap just like the NOLA

I know you sellin’ pussy from the corner store, yeah, is you gon’ let me fuck for free?/ She like oh yeah cuz’ I’m a young muhfucker, and I play with the check/ She can’t talk, but I know she like that dick in her neck/ She get down on her knees, let me bust on her chest chicken head (bah-gawk), she just came from the nest

The new single follows previous offerings like “Spend It,” “I’m Hot” and “Oh No,” the latter song originally being featured in the trailer for Madden 22, and is exclusive to the Madden 22 Soundtrack. “Oh No” was the first release from Kash since his debut mixtape Kash Only. The 12-track project features collaborations with DaBaby, City Girls, and Mulatto as well as the viral, Platinum-selling single, “Throat Baby (Go Baby),” which helped turn the Atlanta rapper into a rising star.

Be sure to press play on BRS Kash’s brand new “Let Me In” single.