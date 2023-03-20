Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for his portrayal as Nipsey, a bar owner on the ’90s sitcom “Martin,” has passed away at 54. Lampkin worked alongside castmates Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, and the late Thomas Ford from season three of “Martin” until season five, which was also the show’s last. On March 8, the news was confirmed by Lampkin’s friend, Marsel Watts, who made the announcement on Facebook. “My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” Watts wrote.

Memnar Grayton, a writer, also paid tribute to the Lampkin, sharing that the comedian reportedly passed away in his sleep, according to ESSENCE. “Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote. 

“But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones,” Grayson added. “He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue [about], but [he] was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

While portraying a bar owner on “Martin” is what most might remember Lampkin for, the 54-year-old actor also appeared as the pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mama’s House, and the shooter in Life. According to The Wrap, Lampkin also worked as Lawrence’s assistant at one point while he shot several movies, including Wild Hogs, Blue Streak, and Nothing to Lose.

Twitter reacts to Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023
