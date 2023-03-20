Sean Lampkin, best known for his portrayal as Nipsey, a bar owner on the ’90s sitcom “Martin,” has passed away at 54. Lampkin worked alongside castmates Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, and the late Thomas Ford from season three of “Martin” until season five, which was also the show’s last. On March 8, the news was confirmed by Lampkin’s friend, Marsel Watts, who made the announcement on Facebook. “My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” Watts wrote.

When I hear the name Nipsey, #SeanLampkin is always who I think of first. RIP pic.twitter.com/2h6UG3mSZa — Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) March 17, 2023

Memnar Grayton, a writer, also paid tribute to the Lampkin, sharing that the comedian reportedly passed away in his sleep, according to ESSENCE. “Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote.

“But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones,” Grayson added. “He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue [about], but [he] was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

While portraying a bar owner on “Martin” is what most might remember Lampkin for, the 54-year-old actor also appeared as the pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mama’s House, and the shooter in Life. According to The Wrap, Lampkin also worked as Lawrence’s assistant at one point while he shot several movies, including Wild Hogs, Blue Streak, and Nothing to Lose.