Photo: Cover art for 03 Greedo’s “Bacc Like I Never Left” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

03 Greedo is officially back on the scene. On March 24, the Los Angeles rapper will unveil his highly anticipated Halfway There mixtape. He treated fans with the first official preview today (March 17) with his brand new single, “Bacc Like I Never Left.” Recorded at a halfway house in Texas, the offering provides a play-by-play of what he’s been up to. On the track, he glides over production by Bighead and Paris: 

“Throwin’ racks, runnin’ up a check, still ain’t had no sex/ Before I even got released, I put some water on my neck/ Hoppin’ out the Aston, highest fashion, diamonds flashing/ I’ma need a model who be postin’ all my captions, f**k me in the studio, I like my b**tches nasty/ Livin’ s**t sideways, b**tch, I think I’m Paul Wall, just got out from Houston, driving sippin’ so I nod off”

Prior to this, Greedo’s last body of work was Free 03, which made landfall back in January of this year. The project was produced entirely by LA beatsmith and frequent collaborator Mike Free and housed features from BlueBucksClan, OHGEESY, KenTheMan, and the late Drakeo The Ruler. 

Free 03 was a follow-up to 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 1, a joint offering with RonRon The Producer. That release included 19 songs and assists from names like Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Runway Richy, Rob Vicious, Shordie Shordie, and many others. Additionally, two of his most popular classics, “Trap House” featuring Shoreline Mafia and “Substance,” have continued to gain traction over the past few years and received a Platinum certification by the RIAA in October 2022. 

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo’s brand new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single from his forthcoming Halfway There mixtape down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Drama announces forthcoming 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape with De La Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
03 Greedo
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Drama announces forthcoming 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape with De La Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Usher drops off his latest single "GLU"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee drops off sophomore 'MAD' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More