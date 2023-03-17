03 Greedo is officially back on the scene. On March 24, the Los Angeles rapper will unveil his highly anticipated Halfway There mixtape. He treated fans with the first official preview today (March 17) with his brand new single, “Bacc Like I Never Left.” Recorded at a halfway house in Texas, the offering provides a play-by-play of what he’s been up to. On the track, he glides over production by Bighead and Paris:

“Throwin’ racks, runnin’ up a check, still ain’t had no sex/ Before I even got released, I put some water on my neck/ Hoppin’ out the Aston, highest fashion, diamonds flashing/ I’ma need a model who be postin’ all my captions, f**k me in the studio, I like my b**tches nasty/ Livin’ s**t sideways, b**tch, I think I’m Paul Wall, just got out from Houston, driving sippin’ so I nod off”

Prior to this, Greedo’s last body of work was Free 03, which made landfall back in January of this year. The project was produced entirely by LA beatsmith and frequent collaborator Mike Free and housed features from BlueBucksClan, OHGEESY, KenTheMan, and the late Drakeo The Ruler.

Free 03 was a follow-up to 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 1, a joint offering with RonRon The Producer. That release included 19 songs and assists from names like Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Runway Richy, Rob Vicious, Shordie Shordie, and many others. Additionally, two of his most popular classics, “Trap House” featuring Shoreline Mafia and “Substance,” have continued to gain traction over the past few years and received a Platinum certification by the RIAA in October 2022.

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo’s brand new “Bacc Like I Never Left” single from his forthcoming Halfway There mixtape down below.