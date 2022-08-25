Within the next few months, 03 Greedo is set to unveil his Free 03 mixtape, a highly anticipated project produced entirely by L.A. beatsmith and frequent collaborator Mike Free. Fans already received a preview from the body of work when Greedo dropped off “Pourin” featuring BlueBucksClan earlier this year, which featured an interpolation of Mike Jones’ classic track, “Flossin.”

Just last night (Aug. 24), the West Coast star returned with his latest single from Free 03. Titled “Drop Down,” the new club anthem is equipped with an assist from Houston’s very own, KenTheMan. The track finds Greedo spitting over some well-blended flutes, piano keys, and hi-hats as he shows off his signature flow:

Drop down, pick it up, twerk some, give me love/ Let a n***a see some, you know I been tryna f**k, you can’t push my buttons not for nothing, but she turn me up/ Late nights, lay pipe, all night ’till we done/ Baby throw the a** on me, then she took her pants off, baby know I can’t stop/ Then she came right out here top and she squatted down and gave me top/

03 Greedo’s last full-length project was 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 2, which was a joint offering with RonRon The Producer. That project included 19 songs and features from names like Chief Keef, Key Glock, Sada Baby, Runway Richy, Rob Vicious, Shordie Shordie, and many others. Last year, he also dropped off a quick three-track EP titled 03 Inna Key.

In regards to what KenTheMan has been up to, she shared her “No Panties” single earlier this year along with her Hard On a 304 two-pack. Last year, she dropped her What’s My Name project, a 10-track body of work that includes no features.

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo’s brand new single “Drop Down” featuring KenTheMan down below.