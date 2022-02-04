Today (Feb. 4), 03 Greedo has enlisted BlueBucksClan for his latest single “Pourin.” The song was produced by Mike Free and will be included on the upcoming Free 03 tape dropping soon. On the song, 03 Greedo and BlueBucksClan slide over a sample of the Texas classic “Flossin'” by Mike Jones:

I stay fresh, I look flyer than a eagle do, stay floss, flex like John Cena do/ I feel like I’m King Kong walkin’ in Veneta boots with a group of bitches I just met, I don’t need no dudes/ I just got a pint of Hi-Tech, I don’t need no juice

I stay pourin’ up that Hi-Tech pint, smokin’ cake, tryna chase a bank, so I’m servin’ them thangs/ Swervin’ up the lane, I stay pourin’ up that Hi-Tech pint/ Smokin’ cake, tryna chase a bank, so I’m servin’ them thangs, swervin’ up the lane

Prior to this, 03 Greedo collaborated with artists like Runaway Richy on his track “Price Tag” and with Wiz Khalifa on “Substance.” Another recent feature arrived when he made an appearance on G Perico’s project. A while back, he also teamed with Ron-RonTheProducer for the first volume of their Load It Up series. The project included a collaboration with Chief Keef titled “Bands In Da Basement.

Back in March, BlueBucksClan unleashed their Clan Virus 2 mixtape, which boasts a solid roster of features from names like Bino Rideaux, Lil Yachty, and Cash Kidd. They amped up the hype for the release by pairing it with the official video for the Hit Boy and Quavo-assisted cut “Lil League.” The duo officially returned shortly after with their “Come Again” single, and the accompanying visual dropped last month.

Be sure to press play on 03 Greedo and BlueBucksClan’s brand new single “Pourin.”