It’s been five years since Usher liberated his most recent effort, A, an eight-song joint project with Zaytoven that saw additional appearances from Future and Gunna. Since then, the R&B legend delivered a steady stream of singles, including “Bad Habits,” “This Day,” “Your Body Is to Blame,” “Don’t Waste My Time” with Ella Mai, “California” with Tyga, and “I Cry.” He could also be heard on songs like Major Lazer’s “Bang Bang,” Black Coffee’s “LaLaLa,” Summer Walker’s “Come Thru,” Marshmello’s “Too Much,” DMX’s “Letter to My Son (Call Your Father),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (Remix),” Mary J. Blige’s “Need Love,” and City Girls’ “Good Love.”

Today (March 17), Usher blesses the masses with a new single titled “GLU,” an Avila Brothers, Lil Jon, and Sean Garrett-produced effort that is clearly made for your typical bedroom antics.

“You done made it messy, I guess that means you qualified, how the f**k you choke then don’t choke, then do it both from the side? Hey, now you laying there breathless, a sign of instant rush, all this licking, girl, your lips going back and forth, gaped open, back arched, and rude, I just love that glue, ooh, that slides down you whenever we start touchin’, it gets all on you, all on me from f**kin’…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Usher recently spoke on his new label partnership with L.A. Reid.

“It’s gonna be [a record label] and then some,” he said in an interview with Angie Martinez. “To be able to be back in each other’s lives [is great]. I feel he has been a viable commodity to so many people in so many industries. And so many incredible entities. But now to be able to come together and have ownership in what we’re building for our future [is awesome].”

Press play on “GLU” below.