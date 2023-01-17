Over the weekend, residents in a South Los Angeles neighborhood watched in horror as a scary situation unfolded right before their eyes. Video footage showed a driver repeatedly crashing a garbage truck into a home and also smashing parked cars appearing to be in his way.

Patricia Dunn, 63, spoke with Los Angeles news station ABC 7 and said the man in the recording is her husband, Ronald Dunn, according to an article published yesterday (Jan. 16). The grief-stricken woman noted the two are going through a divorce, and she now fears for her life after witnessing his actions. She revealed that Ronald is aware of her bedroom being in the part of the home he drove into, and, at this point, she’s ready to sell the property. “I don’t even want this house anymore. I just wanna put it up for sale and move on because I’m not comfortable here anymore. I don’t know, he might come back,” she said as tears rolled down her face.

1/2 Violent video shows when a man in South LA crashes a dump truck into his wife's home. Patricia Dunn said the driver was her husband and they are going through a divorce. The story today at 4 p.m. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/4XRaP1T6L0 — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) January 16, 2023

“A man under that kind of rage — who’s to say what he might do? He was trying to kill me. He really was,” Patricia continued on camera while speaking to a reporter. Journey Meggerson lives near the victim in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue in South LA’s Westmont neighborhood. “That was honestly the craziest thing I have ever seen. I can’t even believe [it],” Meggerson told ABC 7. Patricia claims her husband attacked her home three times that day. He reportedly used a Chevy Impala to drive into the residence the first time, then returned in the garbage truck. It seemed he did not get all of his anger out the second time because he returned once again in the Chevy Impala.

Ronald fled the scene, and it took the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 30 minutes to arrive. A spokesperson claimed the call was reported as a traffic collision involving a garbage truck instead of an actual crime. Patricia plans to file a restraining order against her estranged husband and added, “[Ronald] is upset about the fact [of] no contact.”

