As previously reported by REVOLT, in the early morning hours of Sunday (Jan. 15), University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was allegedly involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. He was arrested by Tuscaloosa law enforcement and charged with murder. Upon receiving this news, both the school and its athletic department released him as a student-athlete.

Officials stated the former ball player and the victim did not know each other before the incident. While the tragedy is still under investigation, Harris’ mother has already given a motive. In an article published by CNN today (Jan. 17), DeCarla Cotton said her daughter was in the area with her boyfriend to visit her cousin, who is also a University of Alabama student. Harris’ boyfriend said the trio was out to get food when a car pulled up alongside them, and someone in the vehicle began flirting with the young woman. Miles, 21, and his friend Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were reportedly the young men in the car.

I wish more parents would teach their sons how to accept rejection. Tell your sons, they’re not entitled to girls simply because they exist. No girl (or woman) owes them a damn thing. Not her attention, her smile, her time…nothing #Alabama #DariusMiles — ☿ 𝑜𝒻𝒻 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝒹! (@sweetfacedinero) January 17, 2023

After the advances were rejected, shots were reportedly fired into the other vehicle. Harris’ boyfriend shot back in defense, but it was too late for the young woman who died that morning. “He was advancing on her and she declined his attention. He refused to go away. While they were attempting to leave, one gentleman walked up to the car and started shooting,” Cotton said of the situation. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, both suspects are being held without bond. A video shared on social media Monday (Jan. 16) showed Miles being taken into custody. It has not been announced which suspect is responsible for Harris’ death.

On Sunday, the school said, “The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation.” The statement added, “We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles cried out to loved as he’s taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were both charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on The Strip just before 2am this morning. pic.twitter.com/Q4SPJryoyi — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 16, 2023

Harris was described by her mother as “hardworking” and leaves behind a 5-year-old son. “I haven’t found the words to explain this to him yet,” she told CNN. Miles was a junior and played basketball as a forward for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During a recent conference, his coach, Nate Oats, said the victim “was taken way too soon from a senseless act.”

