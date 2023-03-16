Photo: Cover art for Trapland Pat’s “Keep It Goin” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Back in June, Trapland Pat shared his official Trapnificent project, an 18-track body of work that boasted assists from BIG30, Fredo Bang, Mozzy, and Eli Fross. Since then, he has treated fans with a run of singles that included cuts like “Big Business (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross, “Z Land,” “Backstreet,” “Vibes,” “Woo,” and most recently, “Can’t Move Wrong” featuring Luh Tyler.

Yesterday (March 15), the Broward County artist returned with his latest follow-up, “Keep It Goin,” and he tapped fellow South Florida native Lil Toe for the assist. On the PepperJackZoe-produced offering, the two artists remind the haters not to mess with them:

“I got glockies in my pocket that I don’t even need, I could get a couple choppas out from Tennessee/ I’m doin’ sold out shows, yeah, overseas, and this chain around my neck make it hard to breathe/ Man, this chain around my neck make it hard to f**k, everybody out here better wrap it up/ It the cut with the opps, I’ma look ’em up, if it’s up, then it’s up”

Outside of his own releases, the “Hellcat” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Backend” by $windlaaa, “HIT Stick” by Yungchase215, “Murder Rate” by Intensify, and plenty more.

In a previous interview with Miami New Times, Pat got honest about looking beyond just the city where you grew up. “Broward is good. It’s a top priority, but at the same time, I would tell other artists don’t really worry too much ‘bout your hometown,” he said. “The world is so much bigger. Some people get so boxed in, thinking their backyard is supposed to show the most love, when in all actuality it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Be sure to press play on Trapland Pat’s brand new “Keep It Goin” featuring Lil Toe down below.

