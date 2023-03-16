On Wednesday (March 15), Meek Mill unveiled an in-studio video that saw him connecting with Maybach Music Group head Rick Ross. The clip also acted as a teaser for a new track from the two titled “Jordan Year,” a Nick Papz-produced offering that contains energetic bars from Meek about past struggles and current successes.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the two stars reunited on stage during Meek’s 10-year anniversary of Dreams and Nightmares in November of 2022. That appearance put an end to growing rumors of a feud between the artists over the past couple of years. It also raised hopes for new collaborations from Meek and Rozay, specifically in regard to the long-awaited fourth installment of MMG’s critically acclaimed Self Made series.

Back in 2021, Meek liberated his fifth studio LP, Expensive Pain, an 18-track body of work with contributions from the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, Giggs, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. That project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 95,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, the Philly rhymer kept his fans fed with the mixtape Flamerz 5, a collection of rewind-worthy raps over some of his peers’ more recent hits.

Months after Expensive Pain made landfall, Ross dropped his 11th album, Richer Than I Ever Been, complete with assists from The-Dream, Benny The Butcher, Wale, Future, Blxst, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and more. A deluxe edition of Richer Than I Ever Been arrived in 2022 with three additional cuts, including “Vacheron” with AZ and “Not for Nothing” with Anderson .Paak. Since then, the Carol City mogul provided his talents on songs like Conway The Machine’s “Tear Gas,” Freddie Gibbs’ “Ice Cream,” and French Montana’s “Kind of Girl.” Check out Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ “Jordan Year” teaser clip below.