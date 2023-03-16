Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Earlier this week, Young M.A raised concerns when she reposted a video of her in a barber shop, sparking speculation that she may be enduring new health concerns. On Wednesday (March 15), the Brooklyn talent returned to social media to address the rumors.

“As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” she began. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

She also confirmed that fans can expect a new release from her soon. “I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary… Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry, I’m good! Bless up.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, M.A revealed back in 2021 that she was seeking rehabilitation to address an unspecified addiction. She also shared a prayer as she began the process.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure,” the “OOOUUU” rapper tweeted during that time. “Give me such confidence in the power of your grace that, even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

As far as the music, that same year spawned M.A’s sophomore LP, Off The Yak, an 11-song body of work with additional features from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR. Since then, she’s liberated loose cuts like “Tip The Surgeon” and “Aye Day Pay Day.” She could also be heard on songs like Chris Webby’s “Whippin,” Tsu Surf’s “Motivated,” Coi Leray’s “Mountains,” and Lobby Boyz’s “One Day.” You can check out Young M.A’s heartfelt message to the world below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Benny The Butcher announces "Thank God I Made It World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Jim Jones wants a Verzuz rematch with The LOX at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Just Blaze confirms Michael Jackson version of JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Young M.A
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Benny The Butcher announces "Thank God I Made It World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Jim Jones wants a Verzuz rematch with The LOX at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Just Blaze confirms Michael Jackson version of JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Kevin Gates is “Trying 2 Forgive” on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

EST Gee drops off new visual for "25MIN FREESTYLE"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More