Earlier this week, Young M.A raised concerns when she reposted a video of her in a barber shop, sparking speculation that she may be enduring new health concerns. On Wednesday (March 15), the Brooklyn talent returned to social media to address the rumors.

“As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” she began. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

She also confirmed that fans can expect a new release from her soon. “I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary… Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry, I’m good! Bless up.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, M.A revealed back in 2021 that she was seeking rehabilitation to address an unspecified addiction. She also shared a prayer as she began the process.

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure,” the “OOOUUU” rapper tweeted during that time. “Give me such confidence in the power of your grace that, even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

As far as the music, that same year spawned M.A’s sophomore LP, Off The Yak, an 11-song body of work with additional features from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR. Since then, she’s liberated loose cuts like “Tip The Surgeon” and “Aye Day Pay Day.” She could also be heard on songs like Chris Webby’s “Whippin,” Tsu Surf’s “Motivated,” Coi Leray’s “Mountains,” and Lobby Boyz’s “One Day.” You can check out Young M.A’s heartfelt message to the world below.