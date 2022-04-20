It’s been almost a full year since Young M.A liberated her latest album Off The Yak, which saw 11 tracks and additional contributions from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and WAP5TAR. Since then, she’s expanded into the NFT arena — just last week, the Brooklyn emcee announced that she has teamed up with digital marketplace Serenade and 3D artist Andrew “Rusher” Gony for a collection of NFTs that appear to represent different milestones in her music career (ex. tokens representing “Chiraq Freestyle,” “Ooouuu,” and Herstory In The Making). In a short video, she spoke more in detail on her latest venture:

“Listen, we got the NFTs, man, officially. 250 of ’em. I’m giving y’all this. This off the love of me. After all y’all done done for me? I gotta do for y’all. So let’s get the exclusive, we got the exclusive music, we got the exclusive merch, we got the exclusive everything. Like, it’s lit. We outside. So I just need y’all to lock in, man, and make sure y’all get to it before anybody else take it, before it sell out, before anything, I need y’all to hop on it. Let’s go.”

Fans who do purchase one of Young M.A‘s NFTs will also be able to get a free copy of her latest release “Aye Day Pay Day,” an Amadeus, Buda & Grandz, and MadeByMarz-produced effort that sees her delivering the boisterous, rewind-worthy bars that she’s become well-known for:

“Aye, aye day pay day, countin’ a quarter million, I was a poor civilian, I used to stress about a bitch, now I ignore the feelings, no, I don’t record her feelings, now I go ball for healing, now I got money from floor to ceiling, I am for sure resilient…”

Press play on both “Aye Day Pay Day” and the aforementioned clip about Young M.A’s NFT collection below — those interested can take a look here.