Last week, “Black Girl Stuff” officially made its return for season two. From Saucy Santana to New Edition, the premiere episode was jam-packed. Today (March 15), the “BGS” crew — Tori Brixx, Brii Renee, and Britt Hall, alongside correspondent Kennedy Rue — returned with a lot more to touch upon. The all-new episode was filled conversations about everything from bedroom additions to public child shaming, and plenty more. The girls got candid about their threesome rules and stipulations, kept it real about circling back to exes, and caught everyone up to date on “girl code.” Not to mention, PREMADONNA joined the panel and shared some real advice with viewers.

1. Is Doubling Back Wack?

To kick off the episode, the girls dove into the comments to discuss whether it’s EVER OK to double back to a past entanglement. Hall provided a unique perspective that differed from many social media users’ thoughts, stating, “Let me just say that if I did not go back to my ex, then I would not have my beautiful son… so, sometimes, I feel like you’ve gotta give people grace and go back. I love my man and I love my baby.”

When asked about what made her feel safe enough to venture back, Hall kept it candid. She said, “The things that we went through that caused us to break up were a part of us not being mature. He just was not ready for everything I was bringing to the table… I wanted to get married, I wanted to do all of these things, and he was like, ‘Wait, I’m young, I’m trying to be outside a little bit.’”

Renee also offered her two cents on when it’s OK to double back versus when it’s a mistake. She said, “I think it depends on what the patterns are. So, if it’s something disrespectful like you’re a cheater, or you put your hands on me, or you degrade me… those are reasons I’d absolutely not go back.” Later on in the conversation, Renee talked about the difference in expectations for Black women. She noted, “Black women, I think that we think that because we’ve been through a lot, that means we should stay. And it’s like, well, how much more you gotta go through to be like, ‘This is the time to leave’?”

2. How Many Ways?

Three Ways is a new movie exclusively available on Hulu about a woman who decides to conquer her fears by having a threesome. The movie inspired the girls’ next topic. Three-way or no way?

Renee shared her perspective on what opening up the door for threesomes truly entails. She said, “I feel like if you do have threesomes with your man, you are opening the door for him to continue having sex with that woman or other women without you there. So, we’ve gotta talk about the downsides of threesomes.” The host continued, “Because I’ve seen it go like that, where homegirl was like, ‘You know, we did do a couple threesomes on birthdays and special occasions and stuff, but then I found out he was messing with the same girl after the fact, or I started finding out he was dating other women because I opened that door.’”

The girls also discussed post-threesome etiquette. Brixx asked the ladies if they’d allow for the woman invited to sleep in their bed after, and Renee quickly responded, “Absolutely not. Get yo’ a** up. The Uber is on the way.” Hall and Brixx both passed on sleepovers, but agreed they’d invite their paramours to social events and such.

3. PREMADONNA Joins the Panel

PREMADONNA is the definition of a boss. She hasn’t just launched one brand, she’s launched several. A few of her business endeavors include her waist trainers, cookware, tours, recipe books, and plenty more. Whilst building her cooking empire, she captivated social media’s attention and now has over 1 million followers on Instagram alone. Plus, the entrepreneur is always sharing new and creative ideas.

When asked about how she made connections in her industry, PREMADONNA gave viewers valuable advice. She said, “First you have to have something that they want. You’ve got to have a product and then you also have to have a demand… But I do tell people that when you want to reach out to influencers and celebrities, you can’t just be reaching out to them because they’re supposed to believe in your vision, or believe in your goals, or your dream is your brand. You have to have something to offer as well — whether it’s monetization, whether it’s something that can give them visibility, it’s an even swap. You can’t be out here trying to swindle people… What are they gonna gain from helping you get your brand to the next level? It has to be beneficial for both parties.”

Not only did PREMADONNA offer advice on making meaningful connections within the industry, she also talked a bit about her infamous social media clapbacks. She stated, “Why am I going to allow people to come in the comments all the time to tell me so much about what they don’t like about me? I don’t even read them. I don’t even care. So I feel like if I’m on the internet, and I’m gonna comment something, I’m gonna give visibility to my brand. I’m not here trying to make friends. I’m not out here trying to appease to the public.”

4. The Kennedy Konnection

Kennedy Rue, REVOLT’s resident correspondent, joined the ladies to discuss one of social media’s most toxic trends, public child shaming. She spoke with child psychiatrist, Amanda J. Calhoun, MD/MPH, for “REVOLT Black News,” and asked if she thought public child shaming was a symptom of new age parenting. Dr. Calhoun responded, “I think maybe child shaming on social media is. I was sitting and talking to my mother; we watched the videos together. And she told me that when she was younger, it was well known that when a child would wet the bed, they would have to put the sheets that they had wet and hang them on the clothesline, so that all the neighborhood people could see that they wet the bed. So in my mind, that’s shaming too, right? I don’t think child shaming is new. Perhaps using social media is sort of a new age form of child shaming.”

When asked for her thoughts about the trend, Renee called out the inappropriateness of it all. She said, “I think that’s wildly inappropriate. And I thought that these few clips were, like, rare instances. So, to see that it’s 30,000 immature parents… disciplining their children like this… [it’s] really shaming them, like you said, child shaming them. It’s wild. Because that’s something so permanent. We all know the damage that the internet has, and that you can never — once you post something, it’s up forever. Even if you delete it from your page, it’s literally up forever. So you could be wrong. And this child’s ability to go to college or get a career later — all they have to do is search their name or hashtag. And now they find this video… and being reminded not only of the punishment, but also what they did.”

5. Girl Code

While “girl code” is supposed to be universally understood without much having to be said, there are tons of different situations that can occur and have you or your friend challenging the code. The ladies discussed the do’s and don’ts of friendships and situationships, specifically the girl code for friends sleeping with their friends’ past baes.

Hall said, “My girl code is honestly, like, I would want my friend to tell me like, ‘Sis, I pulled up on him.’ Straight like that. Like, don’t hold it from me. Because then I’m gonna feel like you either being sneaky or you lying about something. And if it’s not that serious, then why wouldn’t you just tell your girl like, ‘Aye, look… I was on that, too!’? I feel like you got to kind of do that for your home girl. And then if it’s not a friend, then maybe she don’t need to know, but if it’s your best friend, like she said in the clip, then what the hell are you doing?”