This Friday (March 17), EST Gee will bless the masses with his new album, MAD, a 14-song effort with additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Kada. Today (March 14), he dropped off a new single from the forthcoming project titled “25MIN FREESTYLE,” a John Gotitt, MOZ, and Robawithit-produced offering that sees the Louisville star slowing down his flow for a more laid-back — yet still very menacing — vibe that fans should immediately enjoy.

“Jaw lockin’, X, molly, oxycodon, pretty nose, Florida somethin, I ain’t boxin’, roll his motto, wet his block up, pay the cost, the way I have it, gangster a**, I ain’t rappin’, crazy a**, on the way, I wake up happy, March madness, I ain’t hoopin’, free my savage, the n**ga that died, I ain’t really need him dead…”

The accompanying clip for “25MIN FREESTYLE” comes courtesy of Cash Jundi and shows Gee in a lot populated with some high-end vehicles. The “Lick Back” rapper can also be seen with a couple of associates in his recording studio.

Upon its arrival, MAD will follow 2022’s I Never Felt Nun, a continuation of the 2020 drops Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. I Never Felt Nun contained notable contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. The 21-song body of work also stands as Gee’s most commercially successful to date, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Check out “25MIN FREESTYLE” and the full tracklisting for MAD below.

MAD tracklist: