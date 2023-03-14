Photo: Screenshot from EST Gee’s “25MIN FREESTYLE” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

This Friday (March 17), EST Gee will bless the masses with his new album, MAD, a 14-song effort with additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Kada. Today (March 14), he dropped off a new single from the forthcoming project titled “25MIN FREESTYLE,” a John Gotitt, MOZ, and Robawithit-produced offering that sees the Louisville star slowing down his flow for a more laid-back — yet still very menacing — vibe that fans should immediately enjoy.

“Jaw lockin’, X, molly, oxycodon, pretty nose, Florida somethin, I ain’t boxin’, roll his motto, wet his block up, pay the cost, the way I have it, gangster a**, I ain’t rappin’, crazy a**, on the way, I wake up happy, March madness, I ain’t hoopin’, free my savage, the n**ga that died, I ain’t really need him dead…”

The accompanying clip for “25MIN FREESTYLE” comes courtesy of Cash Jundi and shows Gee in a lot populated with some high-end vehicles. The “Lick Back” rapper can also be seen with a couple of associates in his recording studio.

Upon its arrival, MAD will follow 2022’s I Never Felt Nun, a continuation of the 2020 drops Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. I Never Felt Nun contained notable contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. The 21-song body of work also stands as Gee’s most commercially successful to date, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Check out “25MIN FREESTYLE” and the full tracklisting for MAD below.

MAD tracklist:

  1. “Pray You Die In Surgery”
  2. “Ball Like Me Too”
  3. “The One & Only”
  4. “Blow Up”
  5. “Slam Dunk” feat. Young Scooter
  6. “Stay Focused”
  7. “Drop Top”
  8. “25MIN FREESTYLE”
  9. “Hotboys” feat. Boosie Badazz
  10. “Us”
  11. “If I Stop Now”
  12. “Lie To Me Some”
  13. “Undefeated”
  14. “Kada Song” feat. Kada

