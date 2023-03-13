Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi took to Twitter in September 2022 with some big news: The Man on the Moon MC was writing a memoir. Yesterday (March 12), he shared an update on his literary endeavor with fans, promising that the book will dive deep into never-before-heard stories from Cudder’s life.

“I’m working on my memoir, and I have about four or five chapters so far, and I touched on a lot,” he said in a voice message on Twitter. “I talked about a lot of s**t that y’all have no idea [about] and stuff that you’ve never heard about. My upbringing, you know, how I got started with music and even how I got interested in acting.”

“This book is gonna be something that I hope inspires people,” he continued. “Anybody that has a dream [or] that wants to do anything, especially those kids in those small towns somewhere in the United States or anywhere outside in the world, in another country, that just want to do something great with their lives, I feel like this book is gonna give you that push that you need.”

“This book is definitely gonna continue the same formula I started with the music and hopefully it’ll be something you can keep with you, and something that can guide you, and give you some inspiration and some hope,” he added. He hopes that it’ll be out sometime next year, possibly in the fall, and reassured fans that he would keep them posted on his progress. And for those who would prefer to listen to Cudi’s story rather than read it, the “Want It Bad” rhymer will be narrating the audiobook. “[You] will hear my story in my voice,” he tweeted proudly.

The project comes in the wake of his album Entergalactic and the accompanying Netflix animated film of the same name. Cudi first revealed that a book was in the works days before Entergalactic‘s release in September 2022. He confessed on Twitter at the time that it was a difficult but necessary process.

“It’s comin’ together really well,” he shared. “Tellin’ my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil’ more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kid Cudi
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More