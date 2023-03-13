Photo: Screenshot from Angel’s “No Games” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Back in February, Angel marked his return with a new single titled “No Games,” which featured IQ and Haile. The self-produced offering saw the R&B veteran trying to navigate through a clearly toxic situation with his lover.

“See I don’t play those games, no, oh no, no, you keep acting like you’re getting up and leaving then you don’t go, I can tell you really love it that you lead me on, and I just can’t picture you all by yourself with me gone, don’t be sleeping, girl, no f**king number one fi creeping, yeah, I really hear that body speaking, mek me wanna jump into the deep end…”

On Wednesday (March 8), fans were treated to a matching visual for “No Games” that came courtesy of Ron Nengese. In the clip, Angel and his collaborators can be seen in different colorful rooms with a bevy of beauties dancing around them.

Back in 2018, Angel liberated his sophomore LP, Woman, a well-received body of work with 14 cuts and contributions from the likes of Eric Bellinger, Giggs, and Chaz French. A year later, Angel revealed his hit single “Blessings” and, subsequently, an A-list remix with appearances from hip hop and Afrobeats heavyweights French Montana and Davido. Since then, the “Wonderful” singer remained on fans’ radar with notable EPs like his Teasers series and Quarantine, the last of which was released in 2020 with five songs and assists from Chaz Marcus, King Grizz, and Slof. Equally dope singles like “Deliciosa” with Elilluminari, “BAD” with Wretch 32, and his remix of Capella Grey’s runaway hit “Gyalis” added hopes that Angel’s long-awaited album — said to be titled Nine Lives — is somewhere on the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on Angel, Haile, and IQ’s “No Games” video below.

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Coco Jones releases new sped up version of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Halle Bailey shines in official trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' remake

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Rihanna delivers breathtaking performance of "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Jon Powell
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Black Twitter acts up while proving Sisqó has always been hilariously extra

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Marvel executive says the vision for 'Wakanda Forever' helped land Rihanna on the film's soundtrack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Quando Rondo drops off new "Tear It Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist bring their talents together for "Slipping Into Darkness"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023
