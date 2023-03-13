Back in February, Angel marked his return with a new single titled “No Games,” which featured IQ and Haile. The self-produced offering saw the R&B veteran trying to navigate through a clearly toxic situation with his lover.

“See I don’t play those games, no, oh no, no, you keep acting like you’re getting up and leaving then you don’t go, I can tell you really love it that you lead me on, and I just can’t picture you all by yourself with me gone, don’t be sleeping, girl, no f**king number one fi creeping, yeah, I really hear that body speaking, mek me wanna jump into the deep end…”



On Wednesday (March 8), fans were treated to a matching visual for “No Games” that came courtesy of Ron Nengese. In the clip, Angel and his collaborators can be seen in different colorful rooms with a bevy of beauties dancing around them.

Back in 2018, Angel liberated his sophomore LP, Woman, a well-received body of work with 14 cuts and contributions from the likes of Eric Bellinger, Giggs, and Chaz French. A year later, Angel revealed his hit single “Blessings” and, subsequently, an A-list remix with appearances from hip hop and Afrobeats heavyweights French Montana and Davido. Since then, the “Wonderful” singer remained on fans’ radar with notable EPs like his Teasers series and Quarantine, the last of which was released in 2020 with five songs and assists from Chaz Marcus, King Grizz, and Slof. Equally dope singles like “Deliciosa” with Elilluminari, “BAD” with Wretch 32, and his remix of Capella Grey’s runaway hit “Gyalis” added hopes that Angel’s long-awaited album — said to be titled Nine Lives — is somewhere on the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on Angel, Haile, and IQ’s “No Games” video below.