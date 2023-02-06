On Friday (Feb. 3), Angel marked his official return with a new track titled “No Games,” which features IQ and Haile. The self-produced effort sees the London talent questioning the actions of a toxic love interest:

“See I don’t play those games, no, you keep actin’ like you’re getting up and leaving and you don’t go, I can tell you really love it when you lead me on, and I just can’t picture you all by yourself, don’t be sleepin’…”

In addition to blessing the masses with music, Angel took to Instagram to speak on his recent loss while promising more to come in the near future: “So — as most of you know — I’ve had worst start to the year. But, I wanted to honor all the time, love, and effort my pops put into me and keep the legacy going and keep the fire blazing. This is my first (of many) releases this year.”

Back in 2018, Angel liberated his sophomore LP, Woman, a well-received body of work with 14 cuts with contributions from Haile, Eric Bellinger, Giggs, and Chaz French. A year later, Angel would then reveal his hit single “Blessings” and, subsequently, an A-list remix with appearances from hip hop and Afrobeats heavyweights French Montana and Davido. Since then, the “Wonderful” singer remained on the radar with notable EPs like his Teasers series and Quarantine, the last of which was released in 2020 with five songs and assists from Chaz Marcus, King Grizz, and Slof. Equally dope singles like “Deliciosa” with Elilluminari, “BAD” with Wretch 32, and his remix of Capella Grey’s runaway hit “Gyalis” raise hopes that Angel’s long-awaited album — said to be titled Nine Lives — is somewhere on the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on Angel, Haile, and IQ’s infectious “No Games” single below.