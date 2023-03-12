Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Rihanna is returning to the stage this evening (March 12) as she performs “Lift Me Up” for the first time at the 95th Academy Awards. The career milestone also marks her first time as an Oscar nominee and her first time delivering a live performance since revealing her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl last month.

The emotional ballad featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was co-written by the singer Tems, who is also featured on the record, the film’s director and producer Ryan Coogler, and composer Ludwig Göransson. It is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Dave Jordan, the Marvel executive who oversaw music contributions for both Black Panther and the 2022 follow-up, told Forbes in an interview published Saturday (March 11) that he is still pinching himself over the nomination and landing the pop superstar.

“Whenever you go after big artists, it’s not going [to] happen in a week. It always takes months because there’s layers of people you have to go through,” he said. But Jordan and those involved, such as Coogler, were convinced that Rihanna would be on board to return to her music roots once she saw the vision for the film. “We knew that we had something very special,” he said. “By the time we showed her the movie, it was pretty clear what the vision was… [She] was all in immediately.”

Rihanna’s record is going up against Sofia Carson’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski’s collaboration “This Is a Life” for Everything Everywhere All at Once; and Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj’s Bollywood-infused “Naatu Naatu” featured in RRR. However, if the powerful song is victorious, it will mark the first Oscar win for Rihanna, Tems and Coogler.

Göransson said the track is a mixture of African and Mexican cultures, a direct play on the fictional Wakandans and Talokan, the latter of which drew inspiration from Mesoamerican heritage. “We wanted all the music to be as connected to the story and the movie as possible,” he explained to ABC News last month at the Oscars Luncheon. “Lift Me Up” also pays homage to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. “Thinking about Chadwick and loss, you know that eventually people who matter a lot to you leave you, but you want to keep them,” Coogler added.   

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Black Twitter acts up while proving Sisqó has always been hilariously extra

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Celebs defend Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Netflix comedy special

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Oscars
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Ryan Coogler
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Black Twitter acts up while proving Sisqó has always been hilariously extra

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Celebs defend Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Netflix comedy special

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More