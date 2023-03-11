The family of Shanquella Robinson is questioning the FBI’s efforts to secure justice for the 25-year-old who died while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with six friends in October.

As reported by REVOLT last week (March 4), the family held a press conference demanding that President Joe Biden and the U.S. State Department exercise diplomatic intervention to ensure an arrest is made. In November, Mexican authorities identified and issued an arrest warrant for a female suspect seen attacking the North Carolina native in a viral video. However, the individual has not been extradited from the U.S. back to Mexico, leaving Shanquella’s family to doubt that progress in the case is being made.

The FBI seemingly took swift action to locate four missing Americans who were kidnapped in Matamoros earlier this month. The victims — Eric James Williams, Zindell Brown, and cousins Latavia “Tay” McGee and Shaeed Woodard — were attacked and forced into another vehicle after crossing the American-Mexican border. The culprits were identified as five members of the Gulf Cartel, according to the crime mob. On Tuesday (March 7), two people were found dead, and the other two were found suffering from injuries.

“The FBI’s response in the current case demonstrates that the U.S. authorities and the federal police agencies are not doing all that they could do in Shanquella’s case,” attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, who is representing the family alongside attorney Benjamin Crump, told Yahoo! News on Friday (March 10).

She continued, “Obviously, they know how to have that high level of intervention with the appropriate Mexican authorities because they did it immediately [for the recently kidnapped Americans]. Our clients are very understanding of the level of complication in a transnational criminal case. But there’s a protocol, so why isn’t the protocol being used?”

Attorney Robinson added that the FBI could offer a monetary reward to encourage those with information regarding Shanquella’s death to come forward. But if all else fails, Crump said, “We are going to look for opportunities, if there’s nothing done, to have massive demonstrations to bring justice for Shanquella Robinson.” He said plans include organizing a demonstration at the White House.