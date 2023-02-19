Shanquella Robinson’s name may have faded from the headlines, but the push for justice and answers regarding her death is ongoing. As previously reported by REVOLT on Feb. 16, members of the Charlotte community that Shanquella called home announced plans to mail letters to Mexican authorities enclosed in pink envelopes.

“We cannot let people forget this. We need to keep talking about Shanquella,” one supporter told WBTV. “Every time they see a pink envelope, they’re going to know that we’re trying to put pressure on them to execute the warrants,” said another.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), supporters walked from Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church to hand-deliver the written demands for updates in the ongoing case. The 25-year-old’s name echoed through the crowd as they each shouted “Shanquella” while placing letters into the mail dropbox. Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, told the news outlet that he appreciated the gesture. “I don’t take nobody’s kindness for their weakness,” he said. In total, about 100 envelopes were dropped off.

Four months have passed since Shanquella traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for vacation with a group of six people she believed to be her friends. Tragically, just one day after landing, she was found unresponsive in their rental property. Her travel companions claimed she suffered from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy determined she sustained a severe spinal cord and neck injury and likely died within 15 minutes. Soon after her death, video surfaced of Shanquella unclothed as another female brutally attacked her.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for an unidentified female on Nov. 23. The individual has yet to be extradited, and further updates have not been publicized.

Jan. 9 marked what would have been the North Carolina native’s 26th birthday. Family and those closest to her gathered for a balloon release at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.