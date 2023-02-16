Photo: Carol Yepes via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October 2022, Charlotte, North Carolina resident Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends. While on that vacation, the individuals she trusted recorded cellphone footage of them egging on a fight between her and one of the individuals who accompanied her. The 25-year-old was then brutally beaten and later died.

Robinson’s friends allegedly told the victim’s parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, then left her body in their Mexican villa rental and fled back to the United States. An autopsy later revealed the young woman’s cause of death was a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” due to a broken neck and a cracked spine. Since then, one arrest warrant has been issued, but no suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been made. Although the FBI has joined the investigation, officials say the complex case could take time since it is an international crime.

In a Charlotte Observer article updated on Jan. 31, the outlet revealed Robinson’s supporters will march to a post office in the city and mail 1,000 letters to Mexican authorities demanding justice for her death. The event is scheduled for Feb. 18 by the Million Youth March of Charlotte. Supporters will walk from Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church to a post office on McDowell Street. Mario Black, who is spearheading the gathering, hopes the letters “will ignite someone there to push a little harder.”

“The significance of it is to put pressure on Mexico because they’re not owning up to their responsibility and executing the warrants of the Cabo Six,” he added. Black would like everyone to come with their letters ready and would prefer that the contents are mailed with pink envelopes and stamps. One week ago, an administrator for the group’s Facebook account noted that those who aren’t able to physically attend the march can “email letters to [them] at [email protected]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Note found with possible motive for Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

The real reason Memphis didn't burn after Tyre Nichols' beating video was released

By Kirstin Cheers
  /  02.14.2023

Suspect dead after Michigan State University shooter kills at least 3

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shanquella Robinson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Note found with possible motive for Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

The real reason Memphis didn't burn after Tyre Nichols' beating video was released

By Kirstin Cheers
  /  02.14.2023

Suspect dead after Michigan State University shooter kills at least 3

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More