As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October 2022, Charlotte, North Carolina resident Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends. While on that vacation, the individuals she trusted recorded cellphone footage of them egging on a fight between her and one of the individuals who accompanied her. The 25-year-old was then brutally beaten and later died.

Robinson’s friends allegedly told the victim’s parents that she died of alcohol poisoning, then left her body in their Mexican villa rental and fled back to the United States. An autopsy later revealed the young woman’s cause of death was a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” due to a broken neck and a cracked spine. Since then, one arrest warrant has been issued, but no suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been made. Although the FBI has joined the investigation, officials say the complex case could take time since it is an international crime.

In a Charlotte Observer article updated on Jan. 31, the outlet revealed Robinson’s supporters will march to a post office in the city and mail 1,000 letters to Mexican authorities demanding justice for her death. The event is scheduled for Feb. 18 by the Million Youth March of Charlotte. Supporters will walk from Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church to a post office on McDowell Street. Mario Black, who is spearheading the gathering, hopes the letters “will ignite someone there to push a little harder.”

“The significance of it is to put pressure on Mexico because they’re not owning up to their responsibility and executing the warrants of the Cabo Six,” he added. Black would like everyone to come with their letters ready and would prefer that the contents are mailed with pink envelopes and stamps. One week ago, an administrator for the group’s Facebook account noted that those who aren’t able to physically attend the march can “email letters to [them] at [email protected]”