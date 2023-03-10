This spring, NLE Choppa is set to release his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is also the second installment of the series he debuted back in 2019. So far, he has provided multiple previews like “Champions,” “23,” and his viral hit “Do It Again” ft. 2 Rare. Today (March 10), the Memphis rapper builds on his momentum with “Mo Up Front,” an energetic cut that sees him flow effortlessly about getting to the money:

“Tell ‘em that I know money, use to getting dope money/ Now I’m getting show money, I need some mo up front, trafficking a snow bunny/ Running thru a bag of hunnids, tell em that I know money, I need some mo upfront/ Ain’t gotta look for me b**ch you know where I’m at, anywhere where a check on my set/ I ain’t never been debt stacks on deck racks on my neck n**ga better come correct”

NLE Choppa’s last body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

In a previous interview, the “Shotta Flow” rapper spoke about the updated goals he has for his career. “I’ve appreciated plaques for a long time, but I feel like I’ve finally grown out of getting them,” he said. “I’m going to forever be grateful and show gratitude, but I think God is kind of preparing me for the level now of awards, whether it’s Grammy’s, VMA’s, or BET.”

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “Mo Up Front” single down below.