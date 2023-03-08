As previously reported by REVOLT, Black Thought teamed up with Leon Michels and his Brooklyn-based outfit, El Michels Affair, to create a new album titled Glorious Game. The artists began working on the project during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday (March 6), fans were able to check out a new visual for the title track, a soulful number that features Mississippi singer-songwriter KIRBY. Over the song’s groovy production, Thought raps about Blackness, his musical abilities, and much more.

“Ya’ll thought the name was just Thought? C’mon, I’m too strong for ya’ll to cut short, you see light like mine once a lifetime, when some young gun becomes an icon, but somеhow they’ll cut down the flight time unless they send that heat down the pipeline, my mind is hard to explain, call ya’ll all aboard for this train, I float like a nautilus, mane, d**n, I love this glorious game…”

The accompanying clip for “Glorious Game” comes courtesy of Gurgen Aloian. Viewers can see a black panther traversing through a changing landscape, passing by glowing statues of the collaborators along the way.

Upon its arrival, Glorious Game will follow last December’s African Dreams, a three-song EP that Thought created with Seun Kuti. Months prior to that, he connected with Danger Mouse for the critically acclaimed Cheat Codes, a 12-track body of work with additional features from A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Joey BADA$$, Russ, Run The Jewels, Conway the Machine, the late MF DOOM, and more.

Press play on “Glorious Game” below. You can also check out the full tracklisting for Black Thought and El Michels Affair’s forthcoming album, which makes landfall April 14.

Glorious Game tracklisting: