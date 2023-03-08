Photo: Screenshot from El Michels Affair and Black Thought’s “Glorious Game” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Black Thought teamed up with Leon Michels and his Brooklyn-based outfit, El Michels Affair, to create a new album titled Glorious Game. The artists began working on the project during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday (March 6), fans were able to check out a new visual for the title track, a soulful number that features Mississippi singer-songwriter KIRBY. Over the song’s groovy production, Thought raps about Blackness, his musical abilities, and much more.

“Ya’ll thought the name was just Thought? C’mon, I’m too strong for ya’ll to cut short, you see light like mine once a lifetime, when some young gun becomes an icon, but somеhow they’ll cut down the flight time unless they send that heat down the pipeline, my mind is hard to explain, call ya’ll all aboard for this train, I float like a nautilus, mane, d**n, I love this glorious game…”

The accompanying clip for “Glorious Game” comes courtesy of Gurgen Aloian. Viewers can see a black panther traversing through a changing landscape, passing by glowing statues of the collaborators along the way.

Upon its arrival, Glorious Game will follow last December’s African Dreams, a three-song EP that Thought created with Seun Kuti. Months prior to that, he connected with Danger Mouse for the critically acclaimed Cheat Codes, a 12-track body of work with additional features from A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Joey BADA$$, Russ, Run The Jewels, Conway the Machine, the late MF DOOM, and more.

Press play on “Glorious Game” below. You can also check out the full tracklisting for Black Thought and El Michels Affair’s forthcoming album, which makes landfall April 14.

Glorious Game tracklisting:

  1. “Grateful”
  2. “Glorious Game” feat. KIRBY
  3. “I’m Still Somehow”
  4. “Hollow Way”
  5. “Protocol” feat. Son Little
  6. “The Weather”
  7. “That Girl”
  8. “I Would Never”
  9. “Alone”
  10. “Miracle”
  11. “Glorious Game (Reprise)”
  12. “Alter Ego” feat. Brainstory

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Slim Thug drops off new visual for "SDS Fly"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
