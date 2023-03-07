Photo: Bryan Bedder/Contributor via Getty Images and Bob Berg/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

On Monday (March 6), Tisha Campbell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kym Whitley appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to promote their new comedy “Act Your Age.” At one point during the interview, Campbell opened up about being “in the moment” and inadvertently revealed that she once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for the late Tupac Shakur.

“It was always on the grind, so I wasn’t looking up… I’m present in it, but I wasn’t before,” she began. “It was a friend of mine named Berkley, and he had made me more conscious of living in the moment because I would say random stuff like, ‘Oh yeah, when I made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac.’ And he was like, ‘You can’t just say you made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not normal?'”

After a humorous and resounding “no” from the rest of the group, Campbell further explained. “It was just, like, me, Duane [Martin], and he came over… It was a bunch of us. I used to have really big parties. Now, my parties are like two, three people. I used to cook a lot and so people would just come over… I cooked for like 30 people every single time.”

On Saturday (March 4), Campbell, Brown, and Whitley’s “Act Your Age” premiered on Bounce TV. A press release stated that the show “tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together.” Mariah Robinson and Nathan Anderson also star in the series with Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner, and David Hudson handling executive producer duties. Alyson Fouse, another executive producer and the series’ creator, serves as the showrunner. Check out Tisha Campbell‘s Tupac story and much more about “Act Your Age” below.

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.06.2023

"The Blackprint" officially returns for season 2 on REVOLT

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
