On Monday (March 6), Tisha Campbell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kym Whitley appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to promote their new comedy “Act Your Age.” At one point during the interview, Campbell opened up about being “in the moment” and inadvertently revealed that she once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for the late Tupac Shakur.

“It was always on the grind, so I wasn’t looking up… I’m present in it, but I wasn’t before,” she began. “It was a friend of mine named Berkley, and he had made me more conscious of living in the moment because I would say random stuff like, ‘Oh yeah, when I made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac.’ And he was like, ‘You can’t just say you made Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not normal?'”

After a humorous and resounding “no” from the rest of the group, Campbell further explained. “It was just, like, me, Duane [Martin], and he came over… It was a bunch of us. I used to have really big parties. Now, my parties are like two, three people. I used to cook a lot and so people would just come over… I cooked for like 30 people every single time.”

On Saturday (March 4), Campbell, Brown, and Whitley’s “Act Your Age” premiered on Bounce TV. A press release stated that the show “tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together.” Mariah Robinson and Nathan Anderson also star in the series with Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner, and David Hudson handling executive producer duties. Alyson Fouse, another executive producer and the series’ creator, serves as the showrunner. Check out Tisha Campbell‘s Tupac story and much more about “Act Your Age” below.