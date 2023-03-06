Photo: Cover art for Rot Ken’s “Bleed About It” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken closed out 2022 on a high note with his latest project, Yaweh Child. The body of work included just two guest appearances from Yung Sinn and JetsonMade across 15 total tracks. Since then, he has treated fans with accompanying music videos for cuts like “Yea Yea,” “Solo,” “Mask On,” and “Never Too Rich.”

The Georgia-bred rapper returned over the weekend with “Bleed About It,” an expressive new drop about his rise to the top. The offering boasts an airy instrumental crafted by frequent collaborators JetsonMade, Xjay, and Jmoneywaveyy. On the song, he pays homage to one of the hip hop greats through is bars:

“I’m rapping that s**t like I’m Pac, ain’t no playing right now, I’m too focused/ Where I’m from they be bearing them arms, and that water get deep like the ocean/ She keep asking me where am I going, I told her to not get too close/ I got a 50 round drum on that gun”

Prior to Yaweh Child, Ken made waves in 2022 with his Free Me album. The project included additional assists from Kalan.FrFr, Hunxho, and 21 Lil Harold, and also housed fan-favorite tracks like “Fear Of God” and “Baby Choppa.” Outside of his own releases, the Happiness Gone artist can be heard featured on collaborations like “Costa Rica” by Lil Darius, “Hearse” by Yung Sinn, and “TAKE IT” by 32 Evan.

In a previous interview, the “No Mind” emcee spoke about how his mindset has shifted since his breakout hit. “I’ve grown a lot since ‘007.’ I feel like I got the potential to be the best in the future. My fans can expect me to be dropping music for every sound in every genre. I wanna be the best in every category.”

Be sure to press play on Rot Ken’s brand new “Bleed About It” single down below.

