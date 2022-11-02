Jetsonmade aims to provide young people with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the music industry.

According to a press release obtained exclusively by REVOLT on Wednesday (Nov. 2), the Grammy-nominated producer has officially launched BoyMeetSpace Academy, an extension of his label, BoyMeetSpace. In collaboration with producers Tay Keith, WondaGurl, and Pooh Beatz, who will also participate in the course, the six-week program will offer online music production and business courses through his platform BOYMEET.SPACE.

During the course, students will learn about the five core concepts in the beat-making process: melody, drum programming, mixing, arrangement, and refinement. In addition to receiving direct feedback from established names in the industry throughout the course, participants will have the chance to be signed to the BoyMeetSpace label upon completing the curriculum.

In a statement, Jetsonmade said: “BoyMeetSpace Academy is so important to me because it’s the opportunity I wish I had coming into the game. It’s going to save a lot of producers from wasting a lot of time like I did.”

“I can’t wait to hear the work some of these individuals will put together,” Keith said. “Jetson has put BoyMeetSpace together in a meaningful way that will hopefully remind everyone to keep chasing your dreams.”

“I’m excited to be joining my peers and friends leading the music industry game today,” WondaGurl commented. “Being able to give back to the community by sharing the knowledge and tools that have powered our own success is an honor.”

Pooh Beatz added, “I’m glad to be supporting my brother Jetson on a course that will inspire and provide opportunities to rising music talent. We look forward to seeing the impact this academy has on everyone who will be a part of it.”

On Friday, Oct. 21, Jetsonmade announced the course on his Instagram account, explaining what students would learn. “I’m Jetsonmade, and welcome to BoyMeetSpace Academy,” he said. “In the BoyMeetSpace Academy, you’re going to learn a lot. We are going to be teaching you how I pick my loops, how I make my patterns, how I make my beats, how I arrange my beats and how I mix them. We as producers, we create the playing field. I kind of look at myself as a mad scientist. We take little to nothing and make it a lot.”

You can check out Jetsonmade’s BoyMeetSpace Academy announcement down below: