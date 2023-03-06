Back in March of 2022, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy officially unveiled their joint effort, Bulletproof Soul, on the third anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s passing. The project consisted of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. Since then, the Los Angeles talent stayed active by dropping off plenty of singles like “Poetic Justice,” “Examples,” “Broken,” and more.

Over the weekend, the “Never Gon Change” rapper returned with “4th & Long,” a football field-inspired track that shows off his love for competition. On the new song, producer BeatBoy provided the perfect instrumental for Pacman’s signature gritty flow:

“I’ll never show these b**ches where I’m livin’, they wanna f**k me, I’ma take her to the village/ I’ll never let that p**sy control me, gotta watch who I f**k, I’m the trophy“

Prior to Bulletproof Soul was 2021’s 6325, a 10-track album with appearances from Derek King, Kacey Khaliel, Richard Fisher, Sncr, and the late Hussle. Outside of his own releases, he delivered guest verses on tracks like “Ask The Opps 2” by Yhung T.O., “Money Man” by Conradfrmdaaves, “BIG STEPPAS” by Kruk One, “Got Me” by $tupid Young, and more.

In a previous interview, Pacman opened up about how life has been since his mentor and close collaborator Hussle passed away. “It’s weird being outside in LA now since Hussle left. I remember Peezy from Detroit came out here and said, ‘It don’t even feel the same out here.’ It’s crazy how he can come from Detroit and feel it, too. For those of us who had the pleasure of knowing him, it’s hard. And I imagine it always will be.”

Be sure to press play on Pacman Da Gunman’s brand new “4th & Long” single down below.