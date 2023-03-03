Yesterday (March 2), Unknown T blessed the masses with his latest single, “Right Hand,” a Chucks, R14 Beats, and HONEYWOODSIX-produced offering that shows just how well-off these artists are from a career standpoint.

“Yo, my life too road, so she don’t understand, s**t, rotate on my goodums, but my day one like, ‘Yo, what’s the plan?’ Miss, I don’t wait, but I should’ve, f**ked around, now she in the wrong hands, all the good girls are tryna turn bad, s**t, bake off, this one is a precious one, this one’s my right hand, yo, my life too road, so she don’t understand, s**t, nabelle gon’ split like a gymnastic, she knows the right tactic, wan’ test it, that’s my right chick, if it hits hеr opp, then that’s it, dash it, I don’t want nothin’ to do with her, leavе that smoke in the ashtray…”

The accompanying clip for “Right Hand” shows the artists in Paris with their respective love interests. Viewers can see them going through their relationship woes in different locations around the French city.

In June of 2022, Unknown T dropped off a two song EP titled Who said drill’s dead? Prior to that, he liberated his latest full-length body of work Adolescence in 2021, complete with 15 cuts and assists from Potter Payper, M1llionz, Nafe Smallz, M Huncho, and Digga D. Meanwhile, Knucks delivered ALPHA PLACE with 13 songs and additional features from Venna, Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, SL, M1llionz, Ragz Originale, Lex Amor, and Shaé Universe. The album peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its first week of release. Earlier that month, the “Home” rapper liberated a deluxe version of ALPHA PLACE with two additional cuts, including the Kwengface-assisted “Lucious.”

Press play on Unknown T and Knucks’ “Right Hand” video below.