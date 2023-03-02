Photo: Screenshot from Tink’s “Save Your Soul” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 24), Tink returned with her latest project, Thanks 4 Nothing. The 14-track body of work housed features from Ty Dolla $ign and Yung Bleu, while production was handled by the likes of Hitmaka, Cardiak, Wu10, Bizness Boi, Fortune Beats, and more. Yesterday (March 1), the Illinois-born singer returned with the official music video for “Save Your Soul” from the album. In the new Samuel McKnight-directed clip, Tink sings about setting a few boundaries for her next relationship:

“Rule number one, don’t speak on no p**sy no boss b**ch gave you/ Rule number two, ain’t no n**ga out here gon’ save you/ Rule number three, no, these b**ches not me, ain’t even in my league (Oh-oh)/ You broke the code (Code), tryna find me in someone else, kissin’ and tell (Tell)/ N**ga done f**ked around and played himself, I just be keepin’ it G, playin’ my role/ B**ches be f**kin’ on everybody, h**, save your soul, they don’t like it when I’m talkin’ like that”

Back in August of 2022, the 27-year-old shared her Pillow Talk album, a 16-song offering that boasted appearances from Fabolous, Toosii, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo. The project was preceded by well-received singles like “Goofy” and “Cater” featuring 2 Chainz. Outside of her own releases, she can also be heard on more recent collaborations like “I’m Tryin” by Eric Bellinger, “Somebody” by Vedo, “Whatever” by Babyface, and more.

In related news, Tink recently announced her “Thanks 4 Everything Tour.” The run will kick off on March 30 in Berkeley and hit cities like Houston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia before coming to a close in Chicago on April 23.

Be sure to press play on Tink’s brand new “Save Your Soul” music video down below.

