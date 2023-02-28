Photo: Cover art for Pi’erre Bourne’s “IG” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Back in September 2022, Pi’erre Bourne unveiled his latest album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Yesterday (Feb. 27), the 28-year-old talent dropped off his official follow-up, an airy new track titled “IG.” On the song, he raps about the fronts that people put up on social media:

“I seen them Instagram h**s at that Odell party and I ain’t even think you know, you be everywhere/ Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, I seen them Instagram h**s at that Odell party… I seen them Instagram h**s everywhere I go/ How you get in here when it cost a lot? Man, I know you ain’t buy your ticket here/ Man, I know a n**ga flew your a** in here”

Prior to Good Movie, the multihyphenate tapped in with Juicy J and shared their collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. He also closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

In a previous interview, the “Kingdom Hall” rapper delved into how he first found his love for producing. “I didn’t get in front of the class and make a beat,” he said. “I went outside and I heard someone making a beat and I tried to rap to the beat. So, I’m not ever gonna be satisfied with anything based on my production. That’s ’cause the kid in me would be upset. The adult me always be like, ‘Nah, I still gotta keep going because this was not the plan.’”

Be sure to press play on Pi'erre Bourne's brand new "IG" single down below.

 

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Jadakiss opens up on past beef with 50 Cent, why he respects him

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

Young Nudy returns with new 'Gumbo' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Rema joins Stormzy on new "Hide & Seek" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Lil Wayne mistook Drake’s email address for his last name in a lyric

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

DDG addresses the controversy in new "Way Too Petty" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Conway the Machine recruits Juicy J and Sauce Walka for "Super Bowl"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023
9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
