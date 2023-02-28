Back in September 2022, Pi’erre Bourne unveiled his latest album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Yesterday (Feb. 27), the 28-year-old talent dropped off his official follow-up, an airy new track titled “IG.” On the song, he raps about the fronts that people put up on social media:

“I seen them Instagram h**s at that Odell party and I ain’t even think you know, you be everywhere/ Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, I seen them Instagram h**s at that Odell party… I seen them Instagram h**s everywhere I go/ How you get in here when it cost a lot? Man, I know you ain’t buy your ticket here/ Man, I know a n**ga flew your a** in here”

Prior to Good Movie, the multihyphenate tapped in with Juicy J and shared their collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. He also closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

In a previous interview, the “Kingdom Hall” rapper delved into how he first found his love for producing. “I didn’t get in front of the class and make a beat,” he said. “I went outside and I heard someone making a beat and I tried to rap to the beat. So, I’m not ever gonna be satisfied with anything based on my production. That’s ’cause the kid in me would be upset. The adult me always be like, ‘Nah, I still gotta keep going because this was not the plan.’”

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s brand new “IG” single down below.