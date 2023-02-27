Photo: Kevin Winter/ Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

It feels good to be back! At least, that is what four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland said after she finished an electrifying performance on the Sydney WorldPride stage. Yesterday (Feb. 26), the 42-year-old Houston native headlined the Domain Dance Party event, which was themed “Summer Sweat” this year, alongside some of the best local and international DJs, including DJ Suri, Isis Muretech, Tackthai, and DJ Du Jour.

“It’s time to dance… with 10,000 of your closest friends,” the Pride event site stated. “Across seven hours of party, Domain Dance Party will be the biggest LGBTQIA+ circuit event Australia has ever seen.”

“As the balmy summer sun sets on the Sydney skyline, party boys, queer lovelies, and circuit house machines will dance themselves into the second week of WorldPride,” the site continued. “From dancers onstage to surprise acts around you, this will be a gay ol’ feast for the eyes and ears.”

Rowland hit the stage in a blue jumpsuit with a colorful pattern while sporting a yellow matching bra and panty set underneath, and wavy hair that blew with the singer as she moved around with her background dancers. Rowland brought out some of her most memorable songs as a solo artist and as a member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child for the show. She ignited fans when she was joined by two drag queens, one portraying Michelle Williams and the other Beyoncé as Rowland began singing the intro to “Bootylicious.” In another segment, she invited the audience to sing along as she sang “Dilemma,” her 2002 duet single with rapper Nelly.

After the show, Rowland hopped on Instagram to thank the Sydney WorldPride crew for having her while reflecting on her feelings about being back onstage. “Sydney WorldPride,” Rowland captioned her IG post. “Thank you so much for having me! I had the best time! It felt so good to be back onstage again! Thank you to all the talented beings who help me put this show together!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA 'SOS' tops the 'Billboard' 200 for 10 weeks straight

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Rihanna's Navy laughs at petty Super Bowl LVII halftime show complaints

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

India Arie's music returns to Spotify after Joe Rogan protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

DVSN fan has Twitter in shambles after receiving tattoo from Daniel Daley

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kelly Rowland
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA 'SOS' tops the 'Billboard' 200 for 10 weeks straight

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Rihanna's Navy laughs at petty Super Bowl LVII halftime show complaints

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

India Arie's music returns to Spotify after Joe Rogan protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

DVSN fan has Twitter in shambles after receiving tattoo from Daniel Daley

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Jozzy presents new 'Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More