It feels good to be back! At least, that is what four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland said after she finished an electrifying performance on the Sydney WorldPride stage. Yesterday (Feb. 26), the 42-year-old Houston native headlined the Domain Dance Party event, which was themed “Summer Sweat” this year, alongside some of the best local and international DJs, including DJ Suri, Isis Muretech, Tackthai, and DJ Du Jour.

“It’s time to dance… with 10,000 of your closest friends,” the Pride event site stated. “Across seven hours of party, Domain Dance Party will be the biggest LGBTQIA+ circuit event Australia has ever seen.”

“As the balmy summer sun sets on the Sydney skyline, party boys, queer lovelies, and circuit house machines will dance themselves into the second week of WorldPride,” the site continued. “From dancers onstage to surprise acts around you, this will be a gay ol’ feast for the eyes and ears.”

Rowland hit the stage in a blue jumpsuit with a colorful pattern while sporting a yellow matching bra and panty set underneath, and wavy hair that blew with the singer as she moved around with her background dancers. Rowland brought out some of her most memorable songs as a solo artist and as a member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child for the show. She ignited fans when she was joined by two drag queens, one portraying Michelle Williams and the other Beyoncé as Rowland began singing the intro to “Bootylicious.” In another segment, she invited the audience to sing along as she sang “Dilemma,” her 2002 duet single with rapper Nelly.

After the show, Rowland hopped on Instagram to thank the Sydney WorldPride crew for having her while reflecting on her feelings about being back onstage. “Sydney WorldPride,” Rowland captioned her IG post. “Thank you so much for having me! I had the best time! It felt so good to be back onstage again! Thank you to all the talented beings who help me put this show together!”