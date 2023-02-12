Beyoncé is just getting started with her Renaissance winning streak! On Saturday (Feb. 11), the undeniable musical talent won in two categories at the annual BRIT Awards: International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.”

“Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. I’d like to say thank you to all of my fans out there for your continuous support over the years,” said Beyoncé in her acceptance speech for the International Artist of the Year award.

The songstress’ new wins come on the heels of her making history at the 65th annual Grammy Awards last weekend. She became the Recording Academy’s most decorated artist with a total of 23 Grammys after winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “BREAK MY SOUL,” Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT,” and Best Dance/Electronic Album for RENAISSANCE.

The music icon was noticeably snubbed for Album of the Year for a fourth time, causing the BeyHive to swarm in her honor. Even JAY-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, said the Grammys missed the mark with their past opportunities to award her the night’s biggest honor.

Ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Feb. 5, the “GOD DID” rapper was certain that RENAISSANCE would reign supreme. “Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” he said in a Tidal pre-Grammy interview. “Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one… It’s inspiring creativity… When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

Speaking up remixes, the chart-topping singer surprised fans when she released “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)” set to Twista’s hit record “Wetter.” The Chicago-bred artist recently revealed he is working on his own version of the revamped track.