This past Sunday (Feb. 19), Don Toliver returned with his latest single, “Leave The Club” featuring GloRilla and Lil Durk. The new offering is another preview from his forthcoming album, following his “Do It Right” single from November 2022 and last week’s “4 Me” featuring Kali Uchis. On the freshly released track, the Houston native realizes he’d rather spend his night at home rather than at the club:

“I wanna leave the club right now (Yeah), tell you n***as in the club to pipe down/ She want me flip her upside down (Yeah), she a freak when you not around/ You pulled up tipsy, oh, yeah, I ain’t gotta take it to the head (Let’s go)/ She doin’ whatever to get in my bed, got me like, ‘Here we go again’/ I wanna leave the club right now, babe, I wanna leave the club right now, I’m feelin’ this s**t, it’s thumpin'”

The “After Party” singer recently stopped by for an episode of Apple Music 1’s “The Zane Lowe Show” and previewed some exciting news to come. “Man, the year looks amazing,” he said. “I’m releasing music. I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve. I feel like Friday [Feb. 24] I have a crazy, crazy announcement. One of the biggest announcements I ever made in my life.”

Toliver’s most recent project was his 2021 sophomore LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Be sure to press play on Don Toliver’s brand new “Leave The Club” single featuring GloRilla and Lil Durk down below.