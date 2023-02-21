This Saturday (Feb. 25), the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards will take place. The organization has revealed today (Feb. 21) that their official host will be the iconic actress, artist, and entrepreneur Queen Latifah. This will also be her first time taking on the role of the NAACP Image Awards emcee, a position that was held by Anthony Anderson over the last nine years.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of hip hop,” Latifah stated via press release. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards,” added Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy. “As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain, and empower viewers worldwide.”

The award show will be broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will also mark the first in-person ceremony since February 2020. The event will air at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Viewers can also catch it across all Paramount Global networks (including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1).

As previously reported by REVOLT, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are set to receive this year’s President’s Award. The couple is being honored for their “tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all.”