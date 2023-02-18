Photo: Rob Carr / Staff via Getty Images and Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Last Sunday (Feb. 12), social media was buzzing as millions of Super Bowl LVII viewers reacted to Rihanna’s head-turning halftime show. While the beauty icon had fans captivated by her glowing red choreography and floating stages, ASL interpreter Justina Miles also delivered a performance of a lifetime.

A series of social media posts turned the Bowie State University nursing student into a viral sensation as onlookers raved at how explosive her movements were as she signed songs such as “Work,” “Rude Boy” and “Pour It Up.”

In her first post-performance interview, Miles chatted with CBS’ Gayle King about the preparation that went into the show that drew in more than 118 million viewers. “I got the setlist about five days before the show, and I was nervous before getting the stuff, like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she going to do?’ So I got them, and I’m like, ‘I know all the songs,’” she told King.

Her familiarity with the singer’s catalog made it easy for her confidence to shine throughout the 13-minute set. When asked how she managed to stay on beat despite her deaf diagnosis — early on in the interview, Miles disclosed she has a minimal sense of hearing — she said that her focus was on ensuring the deaf community could feel the lively show.

“I can sign the lyrics and move to the beat so they can see the beat rather than hear the beat,” explained Miles about her process of signing the singer’s chart-topping hits. She continued, “I’m really trying to show her art, like really show her art, show it through how I feel, through her songs, how the artist is… she’s a visual performer, so I tried to be as visual as possible.”

The aspiring dancer/performer added that she practiced for a week on her own and rehearsed the entire show with Rihanna, the dancers and the sound crew. “We ran through it again and again.”

You can view the full interview below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Justina Miles
NFL
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Chloe Bailey reflects on finishing her debut album: "It was the best V-Day gift"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Things are "All Bad" in Noell's latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Kelela delivers "Enough For Love" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Mario taps Ty Dolla Sign for new "Used To Me" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
View More