On Valentine’s Day (Jan. 14), Jaden posted a video on Instagram of him crying, along with a message that explained what he was feeling at that time.

“I love my fans, I love our journeys. This family is our fortress,” he stated. “I should write something about emotions and how they’re okay or whatever, but, honestly, I just found this video in my phone.”

The IG post also served to promote Jaden‘s new video for “Still In Love,” a Lido and Carter Lang-produced effort that sees him with his heart on his sleeve for a special someone.

“I just landed from Verona, yeah, I’m looking for ya, still in Arizona, young Yoko Ono, know you could’ve told a n**ga, cryin’ in the pub, dyin’ in the club, pants hanging low, don’t pull ’em up, think we give a, look, like it’s high school, the city hot, ’bout to spin the block, ‘fore the cops do, Jacquard vest, office fit, it’s not no costume, on summer break, you’re the only girl I wanna talk to…”

The accompanying clip for “Still In Love” brings viewers to London where the “Icon” artist roams the streets. As with previous videos, he can also be spotted near a cliff as the setting sun creates a myriad of colors behind him.

“Still In Love” is taken from the 2021 release CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition, a continuation of 2020’s Cool Tape Vol. 3. Day Tripper’s Edition consisted of 19 songs and additional features from Justin Bieber, ¿Téo?, Babe Rainbow, Joey BADA$$, and Raury. At the time of its release, Jaden called the project “one of the hardest things I’ve ever put myself through.”

Press play on Jaden’s “Still In Love” video below. For those that missed it, CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition can be found here.