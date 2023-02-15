Photo: Cover art for Fetty Wap’s “Tonight” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Fetty Wap got in the Valentine’s Day spirit and shared a brand new track to set the mood. Yesterday (Feb. 14), the New Jersey rapper took the opportunity to show off his emotional side by dropping off “Tonight.” On the song, the Diamond-certified artist croons to his lady about how she caught his attention:

“Girl, you’re fine likе wine but your feelings be tucked, yeah, I’ll give you love like gas, keep on fillin’ on you up, yeah/ And you don’t be around the crowd, never doin’ too much, and I be tellin’ everybody, I can’t keep it on hush (Yeah, baby)/ Catch me out with you, baby, know I’m doin’ the most, yeah, I keep my arms ’round you, baby, I be keepin’ you close, yeah/ And girl you’re smooth like butter, I’ma bring in the toast, yeah, gettin’ bread, baby, I can make it come by the loaf (Yeah, baby)”

The “Trap Queen” star caught a viral moment in November of 2022 when he strategically revealed his cover of Masego and Devin Morrison’s “Yamz.” Fetty’s “Sweet Yamz” version took over social media, eventually spawning an official remix featuring the legendary Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley.

His last full-length offering was 2021’s The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track body of work was featureless, he collaborated with a plethora of producers like Chopsquad DJ, Great John, FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs, and CezBeats. Outside of his own releases, Fetty can be heard on singles like “Off Top Off Rip (Remix)” by Rayven Justice, “Born For Greatness” by Elliott Taylor featuring Mozzy, “Drill Zoo” by Ron Suno, “Leck” by KDDK and Imanbek, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fetty Wap’s brand new “Tonight” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cozz says "F**k Being Friends" in latest track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist team up for new "60 Days" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Maino and Fabolous join forces in "Best For Me" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fetty Wap
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cozz says "F**k Being Friends" in latest track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist team up for new "60 Days" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Maino and Fabolous join forces in "Best For Me" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray officially announces "Courtesy Of The Mob Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More