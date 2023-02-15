Fetty Wap got in the Valentine’s Day spirit and shared a brand new track to set the mood. Yesterday (Feb. 14), the New Jersey rapper took the opportunity to show off his emotional side by dropping off “Tonight.” On the song, the Diamond-certified artist croons to his lady about how she caught his attention:

“Girl, you’re fine likе wine but your feelings be tucked, yeah, I’ll give you love like gas, keep on fillin’ on you up, yeah/ And you don’t be around the crowd, never doin’ too much, and I be tellin’ everybody, I can’t keep it on hush (Yeah, baby)/ Catch me out with you, baby, know I’m doin’ the most, yeah, I keep my arms ’round you, baby, I be keepin’ you close, yeah/ And girl you’re smooth like butter, I’ma bring in the toast, yeah, gettin’ bread, baby, I can make it come by the loaf (Yeah, baby)”

The “Trap Queen” star caught a viral moment in November of 2022 when he strategically revealed his cover of Masego and Devin Morrison’s “Yamz.” Fetty’s “Sweet Yamz” version took over social media, eventually spawning an official remix featuring the legendary Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley.

His last full-length offering was 2021’s The Butterfly Effect project, which was dedicated to his late daughter. Although the 17-track body of work was featureless, he collaborated with a plethora of producers like Chopsquad DJ, Great John, FrankGotThePack, Brian “Peoples” Garcia, Shyboogs, and CezBeats. Outside of his own releases, Fetty can be heard on singles like “Off Top Off Rip (Remix)” by Rayven Justice, “Born For Greatness” by Elliott Taylor featuring Mozzy, “Drill Zoo” by Ron Suno, “Leck” by KDDK and Imanbek, and more.