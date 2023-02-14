Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

From the day parties to the mixers, the game itself and more, Super Bowl LVII weekend was exciting. Every year, the big game helps increase the local economy in whatever city that hosts the event. This is done not only through the anticipation for the biggest sports event in the nation, but through the hefty amount of celebrity appearances.

From the walk-throughs to the concerts, everyone secured a major bag during the weekend. Lil Baby is an exception, however. He delivered an impromptu show for his fans despite not receiving payment for his performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

While tours and performances are the main money makers for most rappers, Baby values the support of his fans more than a bag. This past weekend, the Quality Control rapper performed at a concert that he was not scheduled to perform. As he took the stage, Baby put the promoter on blast. “I’m gonna tell y’all straight up. The promoter tricked me. I wasn’t even supposed to be performing, but there’s so many of y’all,” he told the audience.

Despite how much he possibly missed out on, his fans were on the receiving side of an incredible performance. Baby is fresh off of the release of his latest studio album, It’s Only Me, so he brought forth an engaging performance with a mix of new and old records. It is very likely the Atlanta rapper secured the bag elsewhere, so chances are, he was not tripping over giving a free show. He also performed at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LVII party along with Travis Scott.

Once again, congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for the stunning win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Oh yeah, and the biggest winner of the night: the one and only Rihanna!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Pharrell officially named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

White House denies alien activity after multiple UFOs have been shot down

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie connects with Vory for "No 808's"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Baby
News
Rap
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Pharrell officially named Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

White House denies alien activity after multiple UFOs have been shot down

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie connects with Vory for "No 808's"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
View More