Photo: Cover art for Roy Woods’ “Don’t Love Me” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Roy Woods has dropped off something for the lovers. Today (Feb. 14), the OVO signee shares “Don’t Love Me,” a smooth offering dedicated to a more modern take on romance. Over moody co-production by Up North and CRATER, Woods croons about all the ways he wants to spoil his lady:

“Time to fly you outside the YY, baby, tomorrow, we’ll go to Caicos and Turks side, baby/ Your head get so twisted up, way you’re spoiled right, baby, if I keep this up, you’ll go crazy, ah, ah, baby, you’re my unstresser/ Me yah number stresser, ah, ah, baby, you’re my unstresser, can’t wait to undress you/ Know I’m bulls**t, shawty (You know I’m on my bulls**t), but girl, I tried to tell you not to love me”

The Canadian artist first made his debut back in 2015 with his Exis project, which housed his breakout hits like “Drama” featuring Drake and “Get You Good.” His most recent body of work was 2020’s Dem Times, a short and sweet six-track EP. Since then, he has treated fans with loose drops like “Bad Bad” and “Insecure.”

In July of 2022, Woods announced his Mixed Emotions album was set to make landfall soon. He has since scrapped the project, and provided some context in a recent interview as to why he felt the need to do so. “I wanted to put out the best music that I can make, and that wasn’t it at the time,” he said. “I’ve changed the album five, six, seven, eight times just to make sure I get exactly what I want out. It was a long process, and a lot [related to] mental health.”

Be sure to press play on Roy Woods’ brand new “Don’t Love Me” single down below.

