Today (July 15), Roy Woods releases his stirring new single “Bad Bad” via OVO Sound. He pairs the new release with the exciting news that his second album, Mixed Emotions, is officially arriving on Aug. 5. He has already given fans a first taste of Mixed Emotions with his “Insecure” single earlier this year. The freshly released “Bad Bad” track arrives with a seductive new visual that sees Roy Woods getting to know his love interest through his lyrics:

I know how bad you get, gyal, bad gyal ting (Oh yeah, yeah)/ You be on your bad-bad, you be on your shit, girl, you be talkin’ all that, oh na-na/ I’ve been on my fire, gyal, shh, what you think, girl? I just want my dollar, oh na-na/ Got no time for problems, got no time for arguin’, girl, stressin’ about nothin’/ You be movin’ bad-bad, you be talkin’ slick, girl, you ain’t got no manners, oh na-na

You know the situation, I wouldn’t have to break you, baby, what’s this inception? Tell me if I should wake you? (Wake up)/ You tried to give your best love, but what did that all make you? Loving me is a lesson, not even I could teach you/

Last year, Roy Woods joined Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for their “Too Much” collaboration and since then he has been peppering fans with his well-loved “Roymixes.” In 2020, Roy took part in a slew of singles and also dropped off his six-track EP titled Dem Times. Some of the other collab singles include “Drugs & Love” with Swagger Rite, “So High” with TM88 and Wiz Khalifa, a remix of Tinie Tempah’s “Moncler,” and “Juliet & Romeo” with Martin Solveig.

Be sure to press play on Roy Woods’ brand new music video for “Bad Bad” down below.