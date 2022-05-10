“I know y’all been waiting patiently for new music..” reads a recent caption from Roy Woods. As promised, the Brampton star has officially unveiled his latest single “Insecure.” Then new track heralds the arrival of Roy‘s anxiously awaited forthcoming album Mixed Emotions—due out this summer. The release is paired with a cinematic music video that serves as a nod to the Robert Rodriguez-directed nineties cult classic feature film “Desperado.” The HARV-produced song provides the perfect soundtrack to the dramatic story-line:

Need me more than ever, I can’t leave her only thing I know is that I need her now (Uh)/ So much different that I can see her (Uh) only one thing that’s gon’ make me keep her now/ She always ride for me, down for all my love and when I call, girl, you always by the phone/ Need me more than ever, I can’t leave her only thing I know is that I need ya

Can’t stop now, don’t let up I’ve been countin’ all the timеs you been fed up/ All them good friends you got, lookin’ sеt up you need to watch who you hang with/ Such a Gotti thottie, last name Gelatto your ex-boyfriend still call, why you let him? Don’t say that you leavin’ me

Last year, Roy Woods joined Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for their “Too Much” collaboration and since then he has been peppering fans with his “Roymixes.” In 2020, Roy took part in a slew of singles and also dropped off his six-track EP titled Dem Times. Some of the other collab singles include “Drugs & Love” with Swagger Rite, “So High” with TM88 and Wiz Khalifa, a remix of Tinie Tempah’s “Moncler,” and “Juliet & Romeo” with Martin Solveig.

Be sure to press play on “Insecure” by Roy Woods down below.