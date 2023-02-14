On Sunday (Feb. 12), it was revealed that SZA’s sophomore studio LP, SOS, is back at the top of the Billboard 200 for the eighth time. The last time a woman achieved this feat was Taylor Swift, who did so with Folklore in 2020. Interestingly enough, SOS and Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, have been enjoying a similar run on the aforementioned chart for the past few months.

SOS made landfall in December of 2022 with 23 songs and contributions from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. In an Instagram post, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress expressed her appreciation to those who supported the release. “Thank y’all so much. Speechless and thanking God [is all] I got for [right now]. Love you all so very much,” she stated.

As previously reported by REVOLT, SZA revealed to Nessa Diab that other artists were meant to be featured on the album. Unfortunately, they didn’t make the deadline.

“For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse, so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But, I’m sure they felt the same way for me,” she said.

On Feb. 21, the “I Hate U” talent will kick off the North American leg of her “SOS Tour” in Columbus, Ohio. With support from Omar Apollo, it will traverse through the United States and Canada well into March when it closes out in Los Angeles. During an appearance on Rolling Stone’s “Music Now” podcast, SZA said she was “excited” to provide the masses with an amazing show. “The patience and the love that they’ve shown me the whole way, I just wanna give them the craziest experience they could ever have and play whatever they want.”