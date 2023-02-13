Photo: Screenshot from Kevin Gates’ “Breakfast” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

On Friday (Feb. 10), Kevin Gates dropped off a new single titled “Breakfast.” Produced by DJ Chose, Drew Fulk, and Charley Cooks, the track sees the Baton Rouge star creating the perfect atmosphere for a Valentine’s Day evening (or morning) with your significant other:

“Early breakfast for you, I got somethin’ special for you, I’ma beat that p**sy ’til you snorin’, turn ’round, bend you over, I ain’t leavin’ no leftovers, droppin’ d**k off in the mornin’, mhm, girl, you taste good, you my food, girl, laid back, I’ma snack on you ’til your toes curl…”

“Breakfast” comes with a Gerard Victor-directed visual that reunites the “2 Phones” rapper with Dreka Gates, the mother of his children. The entire clip is a steamy affair that takes place somewhere in the mountains, where the couple enjoy themselves in all of the ways one would expect.

Back in June of 2022, Gates liberated his third studio LP, Khaza, a 19-song offering with a single assist from Juicy J on the album’s closer, “Thinking With My D**k.” The project debuted at No. 8 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Not long after Khaza was released, Gates made a memorable appearance on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please,” where he opened up to Yung Miami about his sexual preferences and more. At one point, he explained the concept of semen retention. “What most people don’t know, is when you release your semen, your bone marrow, your hair start thinning, you age, This is our life force,” he said. “Once you train yourself, [semen stays] in your body. It’ll heal your central nervous system, it’ll heal your brain, you don’t have brain fog.”

Watch Kevin and Dreka Gates get affectionate in the sultry video for “Breakfast” below.

